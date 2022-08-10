Olive Cafe & Bar Finds A Home In Chandigarh

The Olive Café & Bar with a laid back, friendly vibe is a place where good food, laughter, culture and conversations come together in a delightful melting pot. A gourmet café menu by chef Jyotika Malik, freshly brewed coffee, bespoke drinks, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine list by lead mixologist Harish Chhimwal are some of its everyday elements. Come here for a leisurely lunch in the sun-dappled courtyard, a romantic dinner for two with live grills under the stars, or a raucous evening with friends at the bar.

Good food and drinks are at the core of Chandigarh. With two bars and one giant kitchen, Olive’s feast-friendly! Come on by for signature Teq-tonics (move over G&Ts), Sorbet Gin-Tos and their delicious Med-meets-European-and-the-world menu. Mmm! Settle down for the day in their sunshiny, white-walled, open-to-the-sky courtyard. The signature Olive whites and blues are all in place and pull one into a mirage of being by the Mediterranean Sea. The natural light in the day and dreamy candle-lit mood at night; the coziness of soft arm chairs, the white pebbled courtyard, lush greenery and bougainvillea blooms, making Olive a warm, inviting and toasty space which instantly puts one at ease. Little coastal details are layered in every step of the way by Design director Sabina Singh & architect Vivek Popli

The Olive Café & Bar carries forward AD Singh’s and Olive Group’s passion and commitment towards food that is of consistently great quality and high standards.They have a vision of balancing the cuisine between on-trend techniques and classic, unforgettable taste. AD Singh, Founder & MD of The Olive Group of restaurants, says, “Olive is a way of life and an experience where we bring together good food, delicious & fresh cocktails, warmth, fun and hospitality as it should be. Now, we are really looking forward to bringing the trademark Olive experience to the sophisticated diners of Chandigarh. We are absolutely delighted to partner with Vishal Anand and Sampat Singh and thankful for their support.”

Address: SCO 3, Ground floor, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 160019

Timings: 12pm to 12am

Contact No: +91-8872300001

Website: www.olivebarandkitchen.com