New 30 Peaks And 10 Trails In Uttarakhand Are Now Available For Travellers To Explore

In an attempt to promote sport and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand, the state government has introduced new ventures for tourists. 30 new unexplored peaks and 10 new high-altitude trekking routes have been recently made available to tourists. With the new destinations, travellers from different regions are excited to be a part of it and explore. These peaks are above the height of 6,000 m.

The 10 new trekking routes unveiled by the tourism department are Narayan Parbat, Nar Parbat, Lamchir South, Lamchir, Bhagnyu, Pawagarh, Mahalay Parbat, Yan Buk, Ratnagiri and Nanda Lapak. This decision comes into effect after the central government passed the order in August 2019 to allow travellers to explore other 137 Himalayan peaks spread across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the new 30 unexplored peaks, some of them are Bhirgu Parbat (6,041 m), Kali Dhang (6,373 m), Rishi Kot (6,236 m), Avalanche (6,443 m), Manda III (6,510 m), Manda II (6,529 m), Garur Parbat (6,504 m), Devtoli (6,788 m) and Rishi Pahar (6,992 m).

According to media reports, to protect the peaks from littering and other environmental issues, the climbers will have to submit a total amount of Rs 10,000 per team and the money will be returned later, based on the cleanliness of the place and how tidy they kept their area. With the new routes for tracking and mountaineering, the livelihood of the people will increase and spread a positive message across different borders. The travel map and everything will be designed with the help of local eco-development committees. Furthermore, only 12 teams with 10 members each can scale the peak. They are allowed to do it only twice a year.

Earlier, the proposal was to open 51 peaks and treks in Uttarakhand. However, the proposal was rejected due to the country’s security and ecosystem. Hence, 11 peaks can be seen by the travellers as they scale the other peaks.