Asia’s fourth best bar, Tesouro, is coming down to Nara Thai in Colaba on May 27. This is the very first time Nara Thai will open its doors downstairs to welcome the bar as it pops into Mumbai for their very first restaurant-bar takeover in the city.

Tesouro ranked at the 4th place at the recently held Asia's 50 Best Bars event in Bangkok. The bar launched during the pandemic in Colva, Goa, over a year ago. Its beautifully embellished Goan-Portuguese design elements, along with a motley of drinks at the back bar has made it a favourite among visitors and locals alike.

Having led various bar takeovers across India, Karl Fernandes and Akshit Sharma will be behind the bar creating magic with some of their finest cocktails which compliment the food at the restaurant. The Downstairs Bar is all set to offer a Goan pub experience to their guests as the night will sail through Tesouro’s playlist offering a fun and upbeat vibe while people sip and groove along with the mixologists.

The cocktail to look forward to at the event will be their crowd favourite Midnight Brekkie. The idea of the drink came to them during lockdown. While everybody was stuck at home, Pankaj Balachandran, partner at Tesouro, was working on various countertop projects which involved figuring out ways to keep themselves afloat. The team spent many nights brainstorming, suitably aided by shots of rum, tequila or gin. Eventually, they started selling the cocktails by the bottle for people who needed a pick-me-up. Eight months later, in Goa, this became their most sought after cocktail.

Other cocktails on offer will be their standout creations, including Amazonia - a vodka-infused drink with lychee, palosanto, malic acid and sparkling wine; Boulevard of Unbroken Dreams - which is served in an old fashioned glass with a blend of bourbon, apricot, sweet-vermouth, amaretto and campari; and Paloma Cantina - a refreshing tequila based cocktail with hibiscus, grapefruit juice, grapefruit cordial, line and soda.

So hit up Nara Thai this weekend to sip on some exceptional summer special cocktails made by Asia's favourite bar.

The Information

Where: Amar Chand Mansion, Madame Cama Rd, Dr Ambedkar Statue Chowk Area, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

When: May 27, 8pm onwards until closing.

What’s special: The Midnight Brekkie Cocktail (Tesouro’s signature cocktail) | Nara Thai’s first bar takeover

Tickets: https://bit.ly/TesourodownstairsatNara

Reservations: +91 83558 78888