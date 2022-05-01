Sunday, May 01, 2022
Cheers To Good Times: Five Indian Names Among Top 50 Bars In Asia

Asia’s 50 Best Bars list features Tesouro, Sidecar, Hoots', Home and Copitas

Cheers To Good Times: Five Indian Names Among Top 50 Bars In Asia
Goa's Tesouro features on the 4th place in Asia's Top 50 bars list Facebook/Tesouro

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 5:51 pm


Held at Bangkok's Mandarin Oriental hotel, the annual Asia's 50 Best Bars event turned out to be a roaring success for India, which saw five bars from the country being featured on the list. 

The star on this list is Tesouro, an Indian bar that is a new entrant, ranked at the 4th place. The bar opened its doors during the pandemic in the village of Colva in Goa over a year ago; its beautifully embellished Goan-Portuguese design elements, along with a motley of drinks at the back bar has made it a favourite among visitors and locals alike. 

Delhi’s Sidecar, run by Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, managed to improve its rankings, moving up two stops to 14th place in this year’s list. Sidecar offers a vigorous menu of craft cocktails, with a lot of the extractions— from bitters to syrups—made in-house. 

Copitas
Copitas offers signature handcrafted cocktails that feature local and seasonal ingredients

At the 26th place this year, a solid improvement from its last year’s ranking (33), is a quiet place from the bylanes of Khan Market - Hoots’, known city-wide for its craft cocktails. Another bar in the capital, Home, found itself on the 30th place; the bar team is helmed by Santanu Chanda who aims to showcase regional Indian ingredients.  

Representing Bengaluru on the 44th place in the list is Copitas, a chic lounge which offers a beautiful view of the capital city from the 21st floor of Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.
 

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
