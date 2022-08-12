Mumbai Local: Book A Wine Dinner With MasterChef Australia’s Sarah Todd

In Mumbai next week and looking for a memorable dinner? Sign up for an evening that celebrates modern Indian-Australian cuisine hosted by MasterChef Australia’s Sarah Todd.

The evening is being organised Nikhil Agarwal, Founder and CEO of All Things Nice - a wine, spirits, and luxury marketing, consulting, and events agency.

Chef Sarah Todd has risen to the top of the culinary world with her innovative cooking style that values fresh and local produce. She along with Chef Jean-Christophe Fieschi, and Chef Gianfranco Tuttolani – Chef de Cuisine, Grand Hyatt Mumbai will host a one-of-a-kind dinner that showcases her signature flavours with simplicity and elegance paired with wines selected by Agarwal.

Todd along with Agarwal will host a one-night-only dinner in Mumbai featuring canapes followed by five courses, and paired exquisitely with wines from Italy, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa.

“We are happy to welcome back to India Chef Sarah Todd who over the years has become a house old name. We look forward to creating this exquisite experience with her and the culinary team at Grand Hyatt paired with wines from Anggel’s Share” said Nikhil Agarwal

One of Australia's most well-known chefs, the celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author and TV host has earned recognition after first appearing on MasterChef Australia 2014. Tood once again features on MasterChef Australia this year. Her flair for modern Indian-Australian cuisine is evident in this hit TV series.

Todd has also published The Healthy Model Cookbook and was invited as the official chef for the Australian Open in the AO Chefs Series. With nine TV shows under her belt, she will soon host Farm to Fork while working alongside her second cookbook, Everyday Indian.

Todd has collaborated with internationally renowned chefs including Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White, George Calombaris, and Ranveer Brar, as well as lifestyle and food brands. Sheh has appeared at prestigious events as a keynote speaker including the Economic Times Global Summit alongside the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit with the internationally renowned chef Heston Blumenthal.

“Being back to Mumbai after two years is the most exceptional experience that I have been eager for and after a long wait due to the pandemic, I am finally able to share my love of cooking with All Things Nice through a specially curated dinner menu that truly embraces my Indo - Australian style of cooking”, says Todd.

The event, presented by All Things Nice and Grand Hyatt Mumbai as the Hotel Partner, promises to be a night of hedonistic food and wine and an experience that nicely ties in fine flavours and good camaraderie.

The Information

When: August 19, 2022 | Time: 8pm. | 8:30pm seating

Dress Code: Smart Casuals

Venue: Celini, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Price: Rs7,500 all-inclusive, per person

Email: info@allthingsnice.in or call +91 98206 98883