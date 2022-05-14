Saturday, May 14, 2022
Mumbai Airport To Host A 45-Day Summer Carnival For Passengers

Over the years, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has hosted many passenger-centric initiatives such as The Mumbai Street Food Festival

Mumbai International Airport Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Updated: 14 May 2022 11:13 am

With passenger’s finally enjoying summer travel after two long years of being home, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to further enhance their travel experience. Starting May 15, 2022 to June 30, 2022, CSMIA is hosting the ‘Summer Carnival’ for all passengers travelling through Mumbai. From fun activities to exciting discounts across 20+ retail & FnB outlets at the airport, passengers are in for a gala time.

Travellers can grab delicious food combos or claim their discounts at retail outlets during CSMIA’s 45-day long carnival.  Those looking to feast on good food or grab cool beverages to beat the heat, can stop by Naastho, Baker Street, Wrapafella, Irish House, Vango, Moti Mahal among others to avail of great deals to save up to 33%.

Moreover, serving as a treat for travellers who enjoy shopping on the go, CSMIA’s Summer carnival sale offers upto 15% off on retail choices. Shopaholics can enjoy massive deals on summer essentials such as apparels, accessories, sweets, confectionaries and even gifts & souvenirs at House of Candy, BookScetra, Cococart, Hidesign, Ode Spa, Rare Planet, Damilano, Tremode, Hamley's and Starbucks among others.

The carnival has been initiated by CSMIA with sole purpose to make passenger’s trip through the airport a better experience and to give value for money. Over the years, CSMIA has hosted various passenger-centric initiatives such as The Mumbai Street Food Festival, and a kandil and diya decorations activity during Diwali, carol singing for Christmas, and Passenger Day fun performances and events.

Please note: Discount differs for each retail & FnB outlet at the airport

