Monsoon Travel: Biking and Trekking in Tripura



Most travellers avoid Tripura during monsoon because this tiny north-eastern state is known to receive a heavy downpour. But it is also the time when the countryside, from plains to hills, take on a fascinating look – lush green agricultural fields to brimming lakes, misty mountains to silver cascades are ready to greet the visitor. So if you are in fine fettle and raring for some outdoor fun and adventure, why not participate in the activities being planned by Tripura Tourism in August this year, a perfect opportunity to see the countryside too.

On August 7, they are organising a day-long Monsoon Special Bike Trip between state capital Agartala and Khowai, a picturesque town by the eponymous river. The trip also includes a spot of trekking. The trip has been organised in collaboration with a private enterprise called Trek to Wild.

The journey will start at 6am from the magnificent Ujjyanta Palace in capital Agartala. After breakfast at a lakeside café, they will touch base at Ramkrishna Bari. Soon after, participants will start on the trek to the Dumala waterfall. Located in the Atharamura hills, the silvery cascade flows down the verdant hillside into a little pool at the base. After returning to the base camp and lunch at Khowai, they will ride to back to Agartala after enjoying evening snacks at a scenic restaurant which falls on the way.

Participants have to book in advance (booking closes on August 5) against a per head fee of Rs 499, which includes food and the services of a guide.

If you are looking for a longer holiday and ride, you may join the Bike Trip and Treking at Jampui Hill, scheduled to be held from August 13 to 15, this year, in collaboration with Nir-Mahal Adventure & Mountaineering Foundation. A wonderful opportunity to spend the Independence Day learning about the diversity of the country. Lying along the border of north Tripura and Mizoram are the uncrowded green hills of Jampui. On August 13, the tour will start from Sonamura at 5am. The riders will go past Ujjyanta Palace, have breakfast and lunch on the way, and reach Phudungsei for night halt. On August 14, participants will trek to the Thaidor orange orchard and waterfalls. On August 15, they will ride to Kantland village, Bhandirama, Anandapur and Dasda Kanchanpur. After stopping at a few other places, they will reach Teliamura where a lunch break has been planned. The tour concludes at Ujjyanta Palace in Agartala.

If biking and trekking are not your cup of tea, then you may drop in for the Neermahal Festival being organised between August 20 and 22, this year. To be held at Rajghat in Melghar in Sephaijala district, there will be boat races, cultural and musical programmes, etc.

For more details and booking of accommodation, etc. you may contact Tripura Tourism.



