Leipzig Bach Festival 2022 – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Gear up for a ride of nostalgia at the Leipzig Bach Festival which will pay homage to one of the greatest classical composers of all time, Johann Sebastian Bach. Known as the master of polyphonic music, Bach is also famous for being the Baroque composer in music history.

Leipzig Bach Festival 2022 will have two of his major keyboard works. One of them is ‘The Art of Fugue’ played by Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov and ‘Well-Tempered Clavier’ – which will be divided into two parts – the first part will be interpreted by Hungarian pianist Andras Schiff and the second part will be played by Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt.

However, due to the emergence of fresh covid-19 cases, not all choirs are invited to perform in Leipzig. Johannesburg Bach Choir were the one to cancel the trip. The rehearsals were also delayed due to the pandemic and travel rules of different countries.

The event will begin on 9 June and will end on 19 June. The 10 days extravaganza will have a great choir. The advance ticket sale started on 15th November 2021. To book the tickets, you can call on 0049-1806-999000-345 (Mon-Sun: 10 am to 4 pm CET). The performance will be streamed online too.

A lot of improvisation can be expected as Bach was a master of improvisation. This has left people excited and looking forward to the event. The choir will also perform works of contemporary composers from Latvia, Estonia and Norway which are inspired by Bach’s music.

