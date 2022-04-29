Iftar Recipes To Cook This Weekend 

Being only a few days away from Eid, the celebratory fervour doubles up naturally. And with only a few Iftar evenings, here recipes from Manzilat Fatima, that can be prepared even if you think cooking is not your cup of tea. Fatima hails from Kolkata's oldest Shia Muslim family, drawing her lineage from the royal family of Awadh. She runs a restaurant out of her home in Kolkata, Manzilat's, which has been visited by the likes of author Arundhati Roy and Jhulan Goswami (former captain of the Indian National Women's Cricket team). She shared with us her go-to recipes for a scrumptious Iftar meal.

Masur Dal Pyazu

Ingredients: Soaked masur and chana dal in the ratio of 4:1, ground garlic cloves (8-10), roasted and ground coriander and cumin seeds (1 tsp each) and dry red chillies (2), chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves and palak, salt, mustard oil or refined oil (as per choice).

Method: Grind the soaked dal with garlic, add all other dry ingredients, onion, coriander, green chilies, palak and mix well with your hand. Heat oil in a wok, make small flat tikkis and fry until golden brown. Serve as a snack with sauce or chutney.

A glimpse of Manzilat's Iftar meal Courtesy of Manzilat Fatima

Aloo Kachalu

Ingredients: Boiled and peeled potatoes (6-8), roasted and coarsely grounded coriander seeds, cumin seeds (4 tsp each) along with red chillies (4), red chilli powder (1 tsp), rock salt (1 tsp) and tamarind.

Method: Soak tamarind in water, the seeds removed, and let it stay. Add water to the pulp and a small amount of jaggery along with 1/2 tsp of rock salt. Slice the boiled potatoes in a disc shape. Sprinkle the roasted masalas, the red chilli powder and imli chutney as per your taste. Mix lightly with hand, sprinkle some chopped coriander leaves and green chillies and serve.