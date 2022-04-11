Hyatt Regency Debuts In Uttarakhand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Dehradun. The 263-room hotel marks the first Hyatt hotel in the state of Uttarakhand and strengthens Hyatt’s brand footprint across the country. As part of the Hyatt Regency brand, the hotel has been designed with productivity in mind to deliver seamless experiences and an energizing hub for both leisure and business travelers alike.

Spread across an area of approximately 4.25 acres, Hyatt Regency Dehradun is conveniently located in the foothills of one of India’s popular tourist attractions, Mussoorie, known for being a popular destination to retreat from the summer heat or for a snowy, winter getaway.

Nestled in the scenic surroundings of Malsi Forest and the Himalayan range, the hotel is well-connected to major Indian cities both through air and rail services.

“We are extremely excited to welcome World of Hyatt members and guests to Hyatt Regency Dehradun, the first Hyatt hotel in Uttarakhand,” said Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director – India & Southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Hyatt Regency Dehradun marks the first Hyatt hotel in not just a new geographical location, but also in yet another destination where our guests travel and want to experience the hospitality Hyatt hotels offer.”

Commenting on the opening of the hotel, Harkaran Singh, General Manager – Hyatt Regency Dehradun said, “Hyatt Regency Dehradun has been designed to meet the needs of travelers who seek flexible and energizing experiences in pristine surroundings, and offers the perfect setting for celebrations, relaxing stays and everything in between.”

Contemporary Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Dehradun has been designed as an urban resort that blends contemporary architecture with earthy tones to create a stylish, functional, and energizing experience for the guest. The hotel features 263 guestrooms, including 24 suites which offer a spectacular view of the mountains and Malsi forest. Accommodations are available across six categories which include Regency King/Twin, Regency Club King/Twin with balcony, Regency Deluxe Rooms, Regency Suite, Executive Suite & Presidential Suite. The property also offers 24 interconnecting room sets, ideal for groups and families. Guests staying in the Club & Suite rooms will enjoy complimentary access to the Regency Club lounge on the rooftop.

Dining

Hyatt Regency Dehradun delivers a multisensory dining experience with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, local and global flavors and authentic hospitality. Each restaurant emphasizes Hyatt’s commitment to caring for local communities and the environment. With plans to participate in the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, locally-sourced artisanal retail products from nearby small businesses will be sold at The Market. For those seeking a unique culinary experience, the rooftop restaurant Beyul presents flavors inspired by mountains and valleys, with delicacies from North India to Tibetan classics. The chic Malt Bar features a handpicked selection of ‘world whiskies’ and a global beverage list that covers both classics and new-age offerings. The rooftop poolside bar, Sky Pool Bar & Deck offers exquisite grill preparations, refreshing cocktails and teppanyaki ice creams. Range – the cosmopolitan food gallery offers a variety of cuisines, including regional mountain specials, indulgent desserts, fresh baked goods and beverages, amidst stunning views.

Meetings and Events

Beyond redefining the hotel experience for leisure guests, Hyatt Regency Dehradun offers a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 33,500 square feet of function space located across indoor and outdoor venues throughout different levels. These include the magnificent Regency Ballroom & Lawns, Vista Lawns, Range Lawns, three spacious Studios, the Pinnacle Lounge, and one boardroom. The spaces are designed to host a range of events including family celebrations, corporate meetings, art exhibitions, and community programs.

Recreation and Wellness

Hyatt Regency Dehradun is ideal for guests seeking a peaceful and productive stay. The StayFit Studio offers an array of wellness activities, including mindful meditation practices and yoga sessions that are organized in an outdoor setting against a backdrop of the majestic mountains. The hotel additionally features a luxurious spa with six treatment rooms as well as an onsite salon.

Differentiated Experiences for Guests

Hyatt Regency Dehradun offers immersive local area experiences such as food trails, adventure sports, cultural sights and guided hikes. Families can enjoy Hyatt’s signature kids’ program, Camp Hyatt, while at the hotel. The program introduces a range of engaging experiences for kids including the introduction of the local Camp Hyatt mascot – the Malsi fawn to offering a personalized check-in experience for kids, along with craft projects, pottery making, kite flying, treasure hunts, and more.