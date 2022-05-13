We’d all agree that we need a cocktail fix once in a while. And World Cocktail Day calls for it. And if you’re bored of your regular mixes and intend for a new spin, we might have something in store for you. We got in touch with Joel Scholtens Lindsay, Liquid Chef and Mixologist at Taj Palace, New Delhi to share his expertise with us. Having widely travelled and heavily influenced by diverse cultures, Joel has been practicing his craft for 24 years now. Here is a list of cocktails that you can try out based on your zodiac sign this weekend:

For the Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces)

Water signs are generally intuitive, emotional and sensual. Queen Letizia, a refreshing, fruity cocktail is perfect for them.

The fruity Queen Letizia

Ingredients

90 ml Red Wine

10 ml Homemade Home-grown Aloe Vera Syrup

20 ml Blackberry Purée

1 no. Orange Twist

A dash of Angostura Bitters

As desired Sea Salt

Mixology

In a cocktail shaker, add the red wine, aloe vera syrup, blackberry puree and angostura bitters and shake well. Rim a crystal goblet with sea salt and an orange twist. Strain and pour over the cocktail. Garnish with blackberries and serve.

For the Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)

Milk of the Poppy, a simple yet indulgent and calming cocktail that exemplifies the practical, cautious and humble Earth signs is Joel’s pick.

The calming Milk of Poppy

Ingredients

50 ml whiskey

20 ml Homemade Artisanal Five-Spice Liqueur

45 ml Milk

2 bar spoons poppy seeds

Mixology

In a cocktail shaker, add ice and all the ingredients, shake well. Serve chilled in an old fashioned glass, garnished with a cinnamon stick and star anise coated in poppy seeds

For the Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)

Lawrence of Arabia is an aromatic cocktail to complement the passionate, courageous and ambitious fire signs.

The aromatic Lawrence of Arabia

Ingredients

60 ml Roasted Almond and Date infused rum

15 ml Homemade Sumac Syrup

1 Egg White

A dash of spice bitters and juice of a half a lemon

Mixology

In a cocktail shaker, add ice and all the ingredients, shake well. Strain and serve chilled in a goblet garnished with a dehydrated orange slice, and a date on the side.

For the Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)

A floral, aromatic cocktail, Princess Mary, comes with a unique flavour profile and will pique the intellect of the air signs.

The floral Queen Mary

Ingredients

60 ml Dry Gin

3 no.s Fresh basil

5 ml Sugar syrup

1 Egg White

A pinch of matcha powder, a few drops of lavender extract and juice of a quarter lemon

Mixology

In a cocktail shaker, add ice and all the ingredients, shake well. Strain and serve chilled in a goblet garnished with a sprinkle of matcha powder, and a basil leaf