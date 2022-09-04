Goa Days Up Ahead? Hit These Stunning Bars and Restaurants

Goa has certainly joined the list of places that has a stunning nightlife. An F&B capital in its own right, figuring out where to eat in this coastal state can be a challenge for the best of us. However, there are a few restaurants and bars that stand out for their glitz and ambiance, and definitely deserve a chance. Here are a few of them:

Maai

Inspired from the Portuguese time and age, Maai offers an eclectic mix of good food and a hipster crowd of youngsters willing to let their hair down. With wooden accents around the place, marked by vibrant yellow walls, Maai puts an authentic pub-grub experience on the platter. Their specials include avocado hummus wrap and the chef’s special seafood broth.

Jardin d'ulysse

This French bar and restaurant in Morjim serenades you with live music and authentic cuisine. A charming bed and breakfast, their cocktails are a blast and steaks legendary. Greenery and wicker furniture add to the rustic warmth and makes this restaurant a must-visit, away from the cacophony of Goan shores.

O’Aido

Located at Mazal Waddo, O’Aido is an intimate cocktail bar in an al fresco setting in Anjuna. O’Aido means courtyard in Portuguese. This garden café is a part of one of Anjuna’s oldest café-hotels — Om Rose Garden that was set up in the 1960s when the world started discovering Goa — and serves Indo-Portuguese cocktails and food prepared by chef Ruben Pinto.

Hideaway

A favourite among patrons, Hideaway keeps all its cards on the tables when it comes to giving other restobars a run for their money. Hosting weekly gigs by artists from across the country, this charming restaurant-meets-bed and breakfast offers hearty food and a couple of delectable hearty cocktails.

Bo Tai

Replicating the ambiance of its counterpart in Delhi, Bo Tai’s unique location in Vagator has to be admired. Promising stunning sunsets and scrumptious Asian fare, the view of the sea and palm trees framing your evenings are a big draw at this restaurant. Come for the view and stay for the food, with appetisers like Truffle Mushroom and Cream Cheese on the menu, coupled with frozen margaritas to get the night started.