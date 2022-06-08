Explore Stars And Space With Grand Canyon’s Stellar Star Party

A sky filled with stars is poetic in all essence. Grand Canyon National Park will give people an opportunity to see a sky filled with stars, constellations and planets. The 32nd annual star party will provide an aesthetic view of the night sky and also spread awareness. The eight days grand fest will begin on 18th June and will end on 25th June 2022. You will get to see the solar system, far away galaxies, clusters of stars, nebulae and a lot more.

The event will begin at 8 pm through a night slide which will be prepared by the amateur astronomers on the South Rim. After this, a telescope view will be held at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. At 9 PM, the park rangers will take you on constellation tours along with workshops on night sky photography. The South Rim Star Party is organised by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association.

A total of 50-70 telescopes have been set up. According to Grand Canyon Night Sky Ranger Rader Lane, large telescopes will be installed with 28-inch mirror telescopes and a lot of video scopes with live feed will be provided. It will allow the audience to talk to the astronomers. The visitors will get an opportunity to record their responses and be part of the Grand Canyon film project. Word of advice: the temperature drops suddenly at night and hence, make sure you are carrying warm clothes. For a better experience of the night, it is advised to carry red lights instead of white ones.

The event was held virtual last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, the event will be held on-site. This will be Grand Canyon’s first star party after receiving the title of International Dark Sky Park.