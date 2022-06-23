Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Diamonds Are Forever: Tiffany & Co Is Celebrating Its 185-Year-Old Heritage With An Exhibition In London

If you are going to be in London anytime soon, don't miss the exhibition by iconic luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. On display will be over 400 objects from their heritage collection. The event is being held at London's Saatchi Gallery from June 10 – August 19, and has many pieces that will be shown to the public for the first time.

Tiffany & Co on the Old Bond Street in the West End of London

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 4:44 pm

In the cult film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), Audrey Hepburn gets lyrical about Tiffany's describing how it is her happy place when she has the “mean reds" (depression that's worse than the blues). “Nothing bad could ever happen to you at Tiffany’s,” she sighs.

At an exhibition being held in London, fans can step into a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-themed room and ogle the legendary 128.54-carat diamond famously worn by Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga.

A vinyl record cover of Breakfast at Tiffany's
Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock

Established in 1937, the New York-based iconic brand Tiffany & Co is known for their quality jewellery, accessories and lifestyle pieces. To celebrate the brand's 150th anniversary, it has launched the Vision & Virtuosity exhibition at Saatchi Gallery in London.

On display are more than 400 pieces from the House’s 185-year history. Some are a once-in-a-lifetime display of pieces from the 1800s till today. Some are even available for try-ons.

Ones that are not to be missed include the reimaging of the brand's 1939's World Fair Necklace set with the 80.33-carat Empire Diamond and which features over 100 carats of diamonds and the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond worn by only a few women in its history including Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. Tiffany famously acquired the rough stone for this in 1878.

The line-up of events includes a series of talks and workshops featuring jewellery, art, design, fashion and culture experts.

Tickets for the event are free, and available on the Vision & Virtuosity app, on the iOS App Store, and at the exhibition. 

