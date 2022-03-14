Jharkhand to Begin Domestic Operations at New Airport

After Ranchi, Jharkhand is all set to start operations at their newly constructed airport in Deoghar. The airport which has recently been finished is now all set to begin domestic operations. All the construction work at the airport has been completed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the operations are soon to begin after a nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The second airport of the state is spread in an area of 650 acres with the design of the terminal building inspired by the structure of Baba Baidyanath Temple. The terminal building also spots tribal arts, handicrafts, and local tourist sites. Additionally, the terminal is also equipped with contemporary amenities such as 24-hour medical assistance for passengers, six check-in counters and the airport is equipped to handle 200 passengers at peak hours. According to reports, the new airport is also equipped to host Airbus A-320 & A-321 aircrafts, along with four parking bases.

Famous for one of the 12 jyotirlingas — Baba Baidyanath Dham — the holy city of Deoghar with its new airport is well equipped with modern amenities and will serve as a much needed connect between the destination and travellers. The construction of the new airport is also all set to boost connectivity and tourism in the state along with trade opportunities.