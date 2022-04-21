Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Beat The Heat With A Visit To These National Parks This Summer

With mercury threatening to burst right through the thermometers, we all could use some quiet time with the flora and fauna India boasts of ever so often.

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 5:33 pm

Come summer and India’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are slowly getting back into business. The scorching heat draws varied wildlife to watering holes, facilitating lucky sightings unmatched anywhere. But even in this heat, India still has some green patches blessed with fauna and flora that manage to keep their cool. The best and greenest of India lies at its fringes, and here we have a special list of national parks for you to visit in the summer of ‘22:

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Coorg

Asiatic Elephants at Nagarahole National Park in Karnataka

Also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, this Karnataka reserve is one of the best maintained national parks in all of India. The months from March to May this year is your best window to visit the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, for the degrees here don’t care to cross 33. The elaborate network of pristine streams laid upon the reserve is responsible for the same. Take the opportunity to rendezvous with some of the mightiest predators slinking in the shadows of the greens.

Kudremukh National Park, Chikmagalur

The green vistas of Kudremukh National Park

Another cool patch of green located in Karnataka, Kudremukh National Park houses an impressive number of species. Trekking is another activity you should add to your list if planning a trip to this park anytime soon; but mind you, the path here is no cakewalk. Pleasant as ever, nevertheless, you’ll meet sambars, bison and other intriguing creatures every now and then. Again, this is the perfect time to start booking tickets to this impeccable destination for this summer holiday season.
Nokrek National Park, Cheerapunjee 

A village near Nokrek National Park

Blessed with a lush green canopy, Nokrek National Park has a very stellar, exclusive collection of species that grabs eyeballs worldwide. This park shelters the mythic red pandas, a rare collection of wild cats along with many others. Here’s a shocking piece of trivia for you: Nokrek is rumoured to be house of the strange, mythical Mande Burung (literally, ape-man or jungle man), the Indian version of the Yeti, known to inhabit the hills of Garo. Better keep an eye on the hills and who knows what you might see!

Khangchendzonga National Park, Sakkyong

One of the many species of birds you'll spot here at Khangchendzonga National Park

Located amongst the majestic peaks of the Himalayan range, the Khangchendzonga National Park is an untainted jewel tucked away in the cold. Having obeisance from the locals, this national park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2016 in recognition of its rich cultural and natural heritage. A sanctum sanctorum for Buddhists, it is mythically known to be the “abode of the gods”. Legend holds that religious masters hid holy texts all over the park back in the day. These texts now lay in wait for destined treasure revealers. This silent park can be your ideal summer getaway.
 

