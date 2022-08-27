Aviary Cocktail Nest: Hatching New Gastronomic Wonders

It is a balmy evening when I make my way into DLF Commons in Saket. A light drizzle has ensured Delhi continues to sweat, and the mall’s chatter is dim; a weekday is usually a quiet(er) affair here. While the floor is quiet as I make my way to the terrace, the world comes alive with music and a thunderous roar as I enter Aviary Cocktail Nest.

The vibe matches what Aviary Cocktail Nest aims to be - a high-energy cocktail bar. Having been to restaurateur Manish Sharma’s Ivoryy Cocktail Garden, my hopes are quite high for another one of his ventures to turn Delhi into a paradise for cocktail aficionados. And today, the mood is made livelier with a live band setup.

The vibe matches what Aviary Cocktail Nest aims to be - a high-energy cocktail bar.

Much before we can make our way to the table, I am enamoured by the opulence of the interiors that take inspiration from the aviary (an enclosure for birds). The space is large and green, marked by colours in corners that are designed to entice you with their tropical aura. It is no wonder then, that Aviary Cocktail Nest has been making the rounds on Instagram for being the go-to place for those with a keen eye for design and luxury. The newest addition to Aviary, I am told, is a terrace garden right next to the indoor space, and I make my way from the animated chatter of the indoors to the quiet space outdoors.

Handcrafted cocktails are the star at Aviary Cocktail Nest

We settle into our first course after a round of cocktails rightly called Floral Buzz. At Chef Anas’ recommendations, we start off with prawns tempura (which are delicious), followed by generous portions of chicken tikka, done in two ways - haryali and cheese garlic, both of which are lathered in delectable marination and served with spiced onions. The starters are paced and offer an insight into the world of cuisines Anas dabbled in before nominating them to represent his love for food on the menu. From the fusion delight of Laal Maas Tortellini to the gritty spices of Thai Herb Chicken Dimsums, there is enough on the offer to keep you mulling over the flavours.

Each course at Aviary Cocktail Nest is matched in intensity by their signature cocktails. We, along with dozens of patrons that kept filtering in as the night progresses, drown our weekday blues in a variety of cocktails by head mixologist Ankit Ghawana, the best of the lot being Deforestation that keeps us buzzed with its smoked whisky and lime base. The mains are as enticing as the starters; we dig deep into dum mutton biryani that came with a lip-smacking burhani raita, while barely managing to make space for the paneer butter masala.

Chef Anas at Aviary takes fusion food to a different gastronomic level

The highlight of the evening, however, are the desserts. A towering plate of cotton candy makes its way to our table, only to be spectacularly lit on fire with alcohol for the big reveal - chocolate fondant. The signature dessert at Aviary Cocktail Nest, the fondant is rich and oozes chocolate from the get go, its warm embrace cut sweetly by the vanilla ice cream on the side. A glorious devouring mess.

While the bylanes of Delhi are a regular witness to new restaurants losing their sheen far too quickly, Aviary Cocktail Nest, with its gastronomical delights and an ambience that is hard to match, seems to be it for the long haul.

Details:

Time: 12:00pm to 01:00am

Location: 2nd Floor Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi

Price for two: Rs 2000 (excluding alcohol)

