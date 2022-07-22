Arunachal Pradesh’s First New Airport Is All Set To Operate From August 15

Good news for all travellers! Travelling to Arunachal Pradesh has just become easier and comparatively, quicker. Arunachal Pradesh is all set to have its very own airport soon. The operations of this new airport begin on August 15. The new Hollongi greenfield airport is located in Itanagar, the state’s capital.

This new Hollongi greenfield airport features new amenities with the help of new technology. It has an area of 4,100 sqm and can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. Along with this, the airport will have a total of eight check-in counters. The runway for the new airport is 2,300 m and works well for a Boeing 747 aircraft. One of the remarkable aspects of this airport is that it is energy-efficient. It is developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore.

At the current time, the nearest airport to Arunachal Pradesh is the Lilabari Airport which is in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam. Another airport, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, is the nearest international airport from Itanagar. Travellers usually have to take an overnight bus to travel to and from North Lakhimpur from Itanagar, which is 80 km away.

With the help of this new airport located in the heart of the city. The state is all set to witness an increase in tourism and the number of travellers hitting the mountain region. For all wildlife and adventure enthusiasts, this is one of the easiest ways to reach the destination. Travellers usually refrain from heading to Arunachal Pradesh due to a lack of connectivity and possibly a lack of air connectivity too. With this new decision, it is a win-win solution.