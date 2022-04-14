One of the impacts of the pandemic has been the increase in people taking up cycling across the world. With gyms shut, and with heightened anxiety over crowded spaces (including transport modes), one of the most basic forms of mobility saw a surge in popularity. Cycling emerged as a form of exercise and local exploration across the world with Instagram seeing a surge in users posting videos and photos of their trips, and the bike market riding a wave of revival.

Taking the joy of cycling to the next level is LeBlanq, a cycling tour company which presents novice cyclists with the possibility to journey with former champions, and recuperate in some of the most luxurious environments in the world. Exploring stunning destinations with a legendary cyclist across a long weekend of world-class riding, with meals prepared by iconic chefs - sounds like the perfect holiday.

LeBlanq is a members club. People can sign up for a weekend or become an annual member, and get access to monthly UK-based joyrides with their team of world-class riders and chefs, capped off by unique dining experiences at some of the country’s top restaurants.

Here's a sampler. In July, they have a Scottish Lowlands tour with one of the UK’s most decorated Olympians, Sir Chris Hoy. He is a British racing driver and former track cyclist from Scotland who represented Great Britain at the Olympic and World Championships and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. Hoy is eleven-times a world champion and six-times an Olympic champion.

The meals for the tour will be prepared by one Scotlands best chefs, Tom Kitchin, who will treat cyclists to a unique culinary tour of the region. The rides will have champagne stopovers along the way. At the legendary Dunskey Estate, riders will be treated to a 3-course celebration of Scotland created by Dunskey's head chef and champion of local produce, David Alexander.

In September, LeBlanq has put together a cycling tour of Norway to explore the untamed beauty of the fjords with a once-in-a-lifetime joyride led by two legends of Nordic cycling and gastronomy. Discover the otherworldly roads of the Sunnmøre Alps, with cycling legends and world champion like Thor Hushovd and taste the wildest new Nordic cuisine from Scandinavia’s open fire cooking king, Niklas Ekstedt; and then relax in the five-star luxury surrounds of 62°Nord.

Then there is a cycling tour to explore the Balearic beauty of Ibiza. Explore the island's roads and trails with Tour de France legends Mark Cavendish and Sir Bradley Wiggins, with iconic DJ Pete Tong making an appearance on two wheels and leading the after party.

