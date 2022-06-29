Air New Zealand Introduces Sleeping Bunk Beds For Passengers Travelling Long Distance

Air New Zealand puts an end to boring, long and tiring flight journeys. The airline provides bunk-bed style pods to make passengers feel more comfortable and relaxed. The bunk-bed-style pods will be accessible to premium as well as regular economy passengers. It is seen as the world’s first airline to have built it once the new cabins are installed by 2024.

To make space for installation in Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Air New Zealand, five seats from economy class will be removed. The bunks will be provided for long routes like Auckland- Chicago and the Auckland-New York JFK route which will be launched in September. Known as skynest, passengers can book four-hour sessions in lie-flat sleeping pods. However, these come with an extra cost.

These pods will be 6.5 feet in length with two feet in width. These pods will contain basic amenities like a private curtain, USB charging and ventilation outlets. The airline will provide a mattress and sheets. After every booking, the cabin crew will change it. According to the report, these bunks will be limited to just one person at a time. A booking system for sleeping bunks is being looked after.

In a conversation with a media outlet, Greg Foran, Air New Zealand’s chief executive, said, “New Zealand’s location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested. Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot – they want to hit the ground running.” Foran referred to bunk-style pods as “a real game-changer for the economy travel experience.”

The plan to introduce sleeping pods in airlines is being implemented to ease long-distance travel between the region and the east coast of the United States and Europe. This will also encourage travellers to book their tickets and boost tourism in the regions.

Back in 2020, the airline introduced beds for economy passengers. They also introduced skycouch where families or passengers who have either booked an entire row of seats or have vacant seats left in the economy class, could request for the special footrest and convert it into a bed.