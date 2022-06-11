A Holiday On The Wild Side: Debrigarh Eco Retreat

One of the popular attractions in western Odisha is the Hirakud Dam on the Mahanadi River. About 20km from Sambalpur town, it is one of the longest dams in the world. Most people pay a day visit to the dam – usually to any one of the two towers at either end, Jawahar Minar and the Gandhi Minar (the latter now connected by a ropeway starting from the Nehru Udyan below the dam). But did you know that now you can spend a day or two in an eco-retreat located along the bank of the reservoir and enjoy forest safaris and boating?

Hirakud Dam near Sambalpur in western Odisha Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Lying at the end of the right dyke of the dam, the Debrigarh Eco Retreat lies within the eponymous wildlife sanctuary, with the reservoir to one side. The entrance to the forest and eco-retreat lies at Zero Point, which was once a popular picnic spot; however, the forest department has now banned picnics here as it is part of the naturally sensitive zone. Accommodation at the eco-retreat has to be made in advance and permission (on payment) to enter the forest is available from Zero Point. On your way in, you may stop at the interpretation centre to learn about the natural flora and fauna here.

The eco-retreat is about five km drive away from Zero Point, down an unpaved road which winds through the forest. Rooms are air conditioned (all double-bed rooms except one, which is four bedded), clean but simply furnished. Although a curtain of trees around the complex partly hides the view of the reservoir, you can catch glimpses of the blue water from most rooms and the dining hall. Within the retreat, you may follow the network of paths, for a stroll. Catch a panoramic view of the surroundings from the top of a watch tower. There is also a children’s park inside the complex. The staff at the eco-retreat are mostly local people. They may lack the professional finesse but are very hospitable. Check if they can serve you some special Odia dishes.

The eco-retreat can be your base for exploring the sanctuary, which is home to a variety of animals, including deer, wild boar, birds, gaur, etc. If you are keen to explore the surrounding forest on foot, there are several options – lakeside walk (a four km soft trek), lake view trails (short trek and half an hour boating), hill hiking (15km moderate trek; usually takes the greater part of the day, lunch included) and jungle trekking (a half day trek of up to 10km). You have to obtain separate permission for these activities which are open to small groups (usually six to eight people) and limited to one to three teams per day depending on the activity. All teams are accompanied by a guide and forest guards.

The forest department also offers boating opportunities in the lake as well as vehicle safaris inside the forest; safaris have to be booked in advance as the number of vehicles is limited. However, do remember animals sighting is a matter of luck. From Zero Point, you may also take a 20-minute boat ride to the Bat Island

In between treks and safaris, you may also pay a visit to the remains of the Debrigarh or Fort of the Goddess. It is a reminder of patriot Veer Surendra Sai, Kamal Singh Dao and others, who fought against the British occupation of Odisha.

Getting there: Sambalpur is the most convenient gateway to Hirakud and Debrigarh WLS. The town and the nearest railhead is about 20km from the dam and 35km from the sanctuary entry gate. The nearest airport is Bhubaneswar, about 280km from Sambalpur by road. One may also travel by train to Sambalpur from Kolkata (Howrah) and Bhubaneswar. A visit to the sanctuary may be combined with a trip to Sambalpur. For more details and booking, see here .