7 Thrilling Trips to Take With Your Father

Who do you think of when you think of the ideal travel partner? There have been countless movies made about a group of friends taking a life-changing holiday, families ganging up on a cruise, and lovers at large from the authorities. How often do you plan an elaborate holiday with your parents? It can be fun to travel with your mum, like like Kochi's Mitra Satheesh. But have you ever thought about what it would be like to have your father as your travel companion? If you haven't, here are a few ideas to make it happen:

Birdwatching in Bharatpur

For everybody whose dad is into nature and appreciates long morning hikes in the forest and along lakes, a birdwatching holiday for the just the two of you is in order. India attracts over 450 migratory bird species every year during peak season, to its various forest reserves and wetlands. From Bharatpur, Sambhar and Keoladeo in Rajasthan, the several sanctuaries that not only host birds but are home to butterflies, to the serene Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand, Odisha's Mangalajodi and Nagzira in Maharashtra, there is no dearth of quiet, uncrowded birding hotspots in India. Here's a more comprehensive list of the best.

A Konkan Coast Foodie Trip

Trust us, if your father is the head chef in your household, he's been waiting to go on this epic drive along the Karnataka coast (or he may have already gone and hogged all the great fare secretly already). If the two of you bond over flavours and long drives, it's worth driving 300km from Karwar to Udupi/Mangalore. Udupi, Maravanthe and Mangalore boast an excellent culinary heritage and plenty of offerings for relaxation and enrichment. And let us not forget the sumptuous temple fare on offer in the coastal temple town of Udupi. Before setting off, do read this account so that you don't miss anything.

A Wine Tasting Tour

No, it isn't clichéd to go on a wine-tasting holiday with the old man. You'll understand that the day you step into a vineyard with him. And who can overlook the fact that drinking an occasional glass of wine is known to have health benefits such as a decreased risk of a heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Are you listening? Maharashtra is the best place to head to for a long week of wine tastings. Here's ample proof.

A Music Festival in the Hills

The mere idea of flying to breathtaking Ziro (or drive down, it's cooler even if it takes more time) to attend the iconic music festival of the same name is just so fantastic. The four-day festival focusses on the indie music scene in India and takes place in the last week of September every year. There couldn't be a better place than the hilly Apatani settlement for a festival like this, but if you want to combine wine tasting and music festivals, try the Sula Fest in Nashik. But since this trip is for dad, ask him where he wants to go.

Cave-Spotting in Badami

The scenic cave temples of Badami Shutterstock

If your dad is even remotely into history and old structures, he is really going to enjoy a trip to the scenic cave temples of Badami—forward this story with some breathtaking pictures to him—and see for yourself. Ditch Ajanta-Ellora and take the road to Bagalkot in Karnataka. The Udayagiri caves in Odisha are another excellent option if you're looking to see the gobsmacked look on history and archaeology nerd in your house.

Quad-biking on Gujarat’s Beaches

Quad bike on the beach of Mandvi Shutterstock

This is for the out-and-out adventure lover lurking under his kids' nose for the past few years. And Gujarat, the country's latest off-roader haven, is the best place to do it right now. Be it the salt pans of Kutch, the beaches of Mandvi and Shivarajpur, or quad-biking in lush Dang—daddy dearest is going to enjoy it to the fullest. And if you’re in Mandvi any time between February and April, don’t miss the Mandvi Beach Festival, which offers a great ATV experience in addition to parasailing, jet ski and bungee jumping.