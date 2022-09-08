5 Scenic Trekking Trails Around Visakhapatnam

Walks to misty hill stations and treks leading to wildlife sanctuaries - the hills of Visakhapatnam offer a number of exhilarating trekking options. For nature lovers, it is the ideal destination for tracing well-trodden trails, and immersing oneself in picture-perfect views. Here’s a list of five amazing trekking trails in and around the port city.

Vanjangi

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Vanjangi is the latest hill station in India that is making its way to travel bucket lists. It offers some of the most scenic views and beautiful sunrises. The approximate climb time to reach the vantage point is around one to two hours. Trekking through this heavenly abode of clouds, often referred to as ‘Megha Samudram’ (ocean of clouds) is memorable. Although at present there are no accomodation facilities for tourists, many choose to camp in the open spaces. It is located at a distance of about 100 km from Vizag city.

Madhavadhra-Simhachalam

Starting from the Madhava Swamy Temple in Madhavadhara to the peak point of Simhachalam Temple, this trek is popular among pilgrims. People often take a dip in the holy waters before starting off. The climb is steep and the trekking path is mostly made of natural stones, but one can enjoy the pleasant views of the port city on this trail. You can get glimpses of the city from different points in the trek. It takes about two hours to reach the top of the hill.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

With dry evergreen forests covering the terrain, the sanctuary is a great place for trekking and witnessing the morning sun rise over the peaks of the Eastern Ghats. One can spot stunning flora across the landscape, including the rare Indian screw tree, flowers of the bush plum tree, and fruits of the jungle berry brunches. Overnight camping facilities including ethnic cottages are also available within the sanctuary. The best time to take this trail is during the cooler months of the year.

Lambasingi

Often referred to as the 'Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh', Lambasingi is the only place in south India that receives snowfall. It is the perfect destination for trekkers who are looking for a weekend getaway. The misty hill station is suitable for small treks. Once you gradually move towards the peak, savour the untouched atmosphere and its stainless beauty. Due to its pleasant climate, you can trek in Lambasingi at any time of the year. However, we recommend you visit between September and April when the landscape comes alive with lush greenery.

Armakonda

Perched at an altitude of 5,540 ft, Armakonda is the highest peak in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The starting point of the trek is Paderu village. With breathtaking views of gorgeous mountains, valleys and waterfalls, this one’s for all the hardcore trekking enthusiasts. It takes about 4-5 hours to trek to the peak, and so it is recommended to opt for an overnight stay here. After witnessing the different hues of the sunset, stargazing at night from such an elevation will be an added bonus.