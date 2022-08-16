ZIM Vs IND: Bengal All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Zimbabwe ODI Series

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week. (More Cricket News)

The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour. India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting here on Thursday.