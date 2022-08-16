Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
ZIM Vs IND: Bengal All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Zimbabwe ODI Series

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Washington Sundar, who injured his left shoulder while playing a County game in England.

Shahbaz Ahmed collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches for RCB in IPL 2022.
Shahbaz Ahmed collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches for RCB in IPL 2022. Twitter

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 2:32 pm

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week. (More Cricket News)

The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour. India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting here on Thursday.

