Wriddhiman Saha, Veteran Wicketkeeper, To Join Tripura Cricket Team After Leaving Bengal

Wriddhiman Saha has already acquired the NOC from CAB and will join Tripura as a player-cum-mentor for the upcoming season.  

Wriddhiman Saha has played 40 Test matches for India.
Wriddhiman Saha has played 40 Test matches for India. ICC

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 3:56 pm

Veteran India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha will join the Tripura team as a player-cum-mentor, an official said on Tuesday. A veteran of 40 Tests, Saha has already received a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). (More Cricket News)

“We have had talks with Saha and he has agreed to play for the state. He will also act as a mentor for the senior team to motivate the players,” Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) joint secretary Kishore Das told PTI.

TCA expects that Saha, a wicket-keeper-cum-batsman, will sign an agreement by July 15, he said. Players would be immensely benefited if Saha joins the team, considering his vast experience in international cricket and domestic circuit, Das said.

“It is not yet finalised whether he will be made the captain of the team. This will be decided later,” the official said. He is expected to play Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Tripura.

Saha, who will turn 38 in October, took a decision to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata 'Debu' Das alleged that the veteran keeper skips domestic matches for the state.

An irate Saha wanted an unconditional apology from Das, which he didn't get and when the official was instead sent as Indian team's administrative manager to England, it broke the proverbial camel's back.    

He had said he would never keep any grudge against Bengal and would be ready to serve again if needed in the future. Having made his debut against Hyderabad in 2007, the Siliguri-born Saha has featured in 122 first-class and 102 List A games.

The diminutive wicket keeper has 92 catches and 12 stumpings besides 1,353 runs including three centuries in 40 test matches at an average of 29.41. In first class matches he has 313 catches and 37 stumpings besides scoring 6,423 runs at an average of 41.98 runs per match.

