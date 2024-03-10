Sports

WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Stars As MI Beat Gujarat Giants By Seven Wickets - In Pics

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammered a brutal 95 not out (48 balls, 10x4s, 5x6s) as Mumbai Indians came back roaring in their Women's Premier League game to defeat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets on Saturday. Chasing 191 to win, Mumbai Indians finished at 191/3 in 19.5 overs. Mumbai Indians were given a strong start by wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who clobbered eight fours and a six to make 49 from 36 balls. Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 190 for 7 with skipper Beth Mooney leading the way with a fine 66 off 35 balls with eight fours and three sixes. But it was Dayalan Hemalatha who struck a belligerent 74 off only 40 balls with nine fours and two sixes to emerge as the top scorer. Mooney and Hemalatha put on 121 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for a big total, from only 62 balls.

March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Mumbai Indians batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr celebrate their win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians batter Hamanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians player Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Gujarat Giants' Dayalan Hemalatha celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Gujarat Giants' Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Gujarat Giants' batter Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Gujarat Giants' batter Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Yastika Bhatia appeals against Gujarat Giants' Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

