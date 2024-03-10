WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Stars As MI Beat Gujarat Giants By Seven Wickets - In Pics

Mumbai Indians batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr celebrate their win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians batter Hamanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians player Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants' Dayalan Hemalatha celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants' Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants' batter Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants' batter Dayalan Hemalatha plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Yastika Bhatia appeals against Gujarat Giants' Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.