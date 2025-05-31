Sports Highlights, May 31: Bipin Thounaojam Bids Farewell As MCFC Retire No. 29; World Boxing Bars Olympic Champion Over Pending Sex Test

Follow scores and updates from the sports world for all the action and developments on Saturday, May 31

Bipin Thounaojam Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC have confirmed the departure of Bipin Thounaojam after his contract ends on 31 May 2025. Mumbai City FC
Catch all the highlights from the world of sports and stay updated on the action and developments from Saturday, May 31. Overnight, Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the fourth round of the French Open 2025, while Jannik Sinner is set to be in action today. IPL took a day’s break before MI face PBKS in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad tomorrow. In badminton, Satwik-Chirag featured in the semifinals of the Singapore Open. Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix also takes place today in evening. Meanwhile, Mumbai City bid farewell to Bipin Thounaojam and retired his iconic No. 29 jersey. Follow all this and more right here.
Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Welcome

Welcome to the live coverage from the sports world for all the action and developments on Saturday, May 31.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Allegri Returns As Milan Head Coach

AC Milan have reappointed Massimiliano Allegri as head coach, marking his return to the club after more than a decade. The 57-year-old Italian previously led the Rossoneri from June 2010 to January 2014. He replaces Sergio Conceicao, who was sacked on Thursday after just six months in charge.

In a statement, the club welcomed Allegri back and extended best wishes to him and his staff.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Bruno Fernandes Weighs Al-Hilal Move Amid United Uncertainty

Bruno Fernandes is seriously considering leaving Manchester United next week to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The 30-year-old Portugal international has held further talks through his representatives, with the move offering him a chance to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite ongoing speculation during United’s tour of Asia, manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday that he believes Fernandes “wants to stay.”

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Imane Khelif Barred From Women’s Boxing Pending Sex Test

Olympic champion Imane Khelif has been barred from competing in the women’s category at World Boxing events until she undergoes a mandatory sex test, according to a BBC report.

The 26-year-old Algerian, who won welterweight gold at the Paris Olympics amid controversy over gender eligibility, had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships, alongside Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, by the now-removed governing body IBA. Although the IOC cleared her to compete in Paris, Khelif must now meet new eligibility requirements to continue her career.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: 2025 French Open Schedule

Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Women’s Singles: Jessica Pegula [3] (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) at 3:30 PM IST

  • Men’s Singles: Alexander Zverev [3] (GER) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

  • Women’s Singles: Coco Gauff [2] (USA) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

  • Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic [6] (SRB) vs Filip Misolic [Q] (AUT) – Not before 11:45 PM IST

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Women’s Singles: Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Yulia Putintseva [32] (KAZ) at 2:30 PM IST

  • Men’s Singles: Jannik Sinner [1] (ITA) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

  • Men’s Singles: Jack Draper [5] (GBR) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

  • Women’s Singles: Madison Keys [7] (USA) vs Sofia Kenin [31] (USA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

  • Women’s Singles: Paula Badosa [10] (ESP) vs Daria Kasatkina [17] (AUS) at 2:30 PM IST

  • Women’s Singles: Elsa Jacquemot [WC] (FRA) vs Lois Boisson [WC] (FRA)

  • Men’s Singles: Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Henrique Rocha [Q] (POR)

  • Men’s Singles: Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Court 14

  • Men’s Singles: Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs Ethan Quinn [Q] (USA) at 2:30 PM IST

  • Women’s Singles: Ekaterina Alexandrova [20] vs Veronika Kudermetova

  • Women’s Singles: Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Chinese Paraglider Survives Harrowing Flight Near Everest Altitude

Peng Yujiang, a 55-year-old paraglider from Gansu province, China, unintentionally reached a dangerously high altitude of nearly 8,600 meters (about 28,200 feet) last Saturday while testing equipment in the Qilian mountain range.

The flight took him close to the height of Mount Everest’s summit and commercial aviation routes. Footage from a camera on his gear showed him covered in frost and ice, highlighting the extreme and life-threatening conditions he faced.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: India Win First Gold At 2025 WSPS World Cup

India bagged their first gold at the Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup, with the P3 25m Pistol Team, Amir Ahmed Bhatt, Nihal Singh, and Rahul Jakhar, taking top spot in the event.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Deepak And Kiran Reach Thailand Open Boxing Finals

Indian boxers Deepak (75kg) and Kiran (women’s 80+ kg) reached the finals in their respective weight categories at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Friday.

The final is scheduled for June 1.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Sat-Chi Are BACK

India’s top pair will face Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the Singapore Open semis. With momentum on their side, Satwik and Chirag aim for their first final of the season. Follow live updates and scores HERE.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Mumbai City Bid Farewell To Bipin Thounaojam

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the departure of Bipin Thounaojam after his contract ends on 31 May 2025. To honour his immense impact, the club will retire his No. 29 jersey. The Manipur winger joined the Islanders in 2018 and went on to become a key figure in their rise, helping them lift two ISL Cups and two League Shields during a decorated stint.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Kerala Dubai Community Faces Backlash Over Afridi Visit

A Kerala community in Dubai has come under intense social media fire after inviting former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi to a recent gathering. The backlash stems from Afridi’s remarks made after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people and significantly worsened India-Pakistan relations.

Read full story HERE.

Sports LIVE Today, May 31: Liverpool Close In On Florian Wirtz With Improved £109m Bid

Liverpool have entered advanced negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Florian Wirtz, submitting a second and significantly improved offer for the German midfielder.

The latest bid from the Premier League champions is believed to be worth around £109 million, including add-ons. Wirtz, 22, has emerged as a top target for Liverpool and is reportedly eager to make the switch to Anfield ahead of the upcoming season.

