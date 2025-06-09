Sports News June 9 Highlights: Thunder Beat Pacers In NBA Finals Game 2; Robert Lewandowski Quits Poland Team

Sports News Live Today, June 9: Good Morning!
A very good morning to all the folks tuning in as we get you all the updates and scores from all the sports, right here.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Portugal Win UEFA Nations League Title
Portugal triumphed over their neighbours, Spain, in a thrilling penalty shootout to claim their second Nations League trophy in Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo brought Portugal level at 2-2 in the 61st minute, but neither team could find the winner by the end of regular time. Substituted before extra time, Portugal captain Ronaldo collapsed on the sidelines, shedding tears of joy as Ruben Neves scored the decisive penalty following Diogo Costa's save from Álvaro Morata's kick. Spain, the winners of the 2023 edition, had taken an early lead in the 21st minute when Martin Zubimendi capitalised on a defensive error by Portugal. However, their advantage was short-lived, as Nuno Mendes equalised just five minutes later with a low, angled strike that found the far corner of the net past goalkeeper Unai Simon.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Sidhu Trolled For Picking Rohit As IPL 2025 Captain Of The Tournament
Former India opening batter Navjot Singh Sidhu faced heavy criticism from fans after selecting Rohit Sharma as the captain of his IPL 2025 team of the season. Rohit concluded the season with a total of 415 runs in 15 matches, while the Mumbai Indians (MI) exited the tournament after losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. The 38-year-old was MI's second-highest run-scorer, trailing behind Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 717 runs in 16 matches and was named the 'Most Valuable Player' of IPL 2025.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Salman Ali Agha Likely To Become All-Format Captain
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing for sweeping changes in the national team’s leadership and structure, with Salman Ali Agha poised to become the all-format captain, replacing Shan Masood as Test skipper and Mohammad Rizwan in ODIs. According to well-placed sources within the PCB, the 31-year-old Salman, currently serving as T20I captain, has earned strong support from the board, the selection committee, and new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. His impressive leadership during the Zimbabwe leg of Pakistan’s recent tour, where he stood in for Rizwan, is believed to have cemented his rise.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Indiana Pacers In NBA Finals Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals despite having a significant lead over the Indiana Pacers. However, in Game 2, they ensured there would be no repeat of that failure, decisively defeating their opponents with a score of 123-107, thereby levelling the series at 1-1. In Game 1, the Thunder held a 12-point lead at halftime and a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing to the Pacers due to a last-second basket by Tyrese Haliburton. On Sunday night, the Thunder took control of the game early and maintained their advantage throughout.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: First EPL Black Referee, Uriah Rennie, Dies Aged 65
Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, has passed away at the age of 65. Born in Jamaica, Rennie grew up in Sheffield and officiated over 300 top-flight matches, beginning with his debut match between Derby County and Wimbledon in August 1997. Unfortunately, that game was abandoned due to a floodlight failure.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Football Foundation Funds Scholarship In Memory Of Stephen Lawrence
A new scholarship program honouring the memory of Stephen Lawrence will be funded by the Football Foundation. Its goal is to support Black students from low socioeconomic backgrounds who wish to train as architects and contribute to more inclusive infrastructure within the national game. The Stephen Lawrence Scholarship has been developed in partnership with Greenwich University and will award one student each academic year a fee waiver for the university's MArch Architecture program. In addition to their studies, the scholarship recipient will also collaborate with the Football Foundation.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: England Beat Windies In 2nd T20I
England secured a series victory over the West Indies with a match to spare, following an impressive chase of 197 runs in the second T20 match at Bristol. Former captain Jos Buttler contributed 47 runs, while his successor, Harry Brook, added 34 runs. England reached 112-2 in 12.2 overs, but lost two wickets in quick succession, leaving them needing 85 runs to win, which shifted the momentum back to the tourists. However, Jacob Bethell delivered a remarkable performance, scoring 26 runs off just 10 balls, including three massive sixes. Tom Banton also played a crucial role with an unbeaten 30 runs off 11 balls, helping England achieve a four-wicket victory with nine balls remaining. Earlier in the match, England had set their sights on a much smaller target, having restricted the West Indies to 121-4 by the start of the 17th over. However, a late surge of 75 runs in the final four overs changed the course of the innings.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Robert Lewandowski Quits Poland Team
Poland's all-time leading goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski, has announced that he will not play for the national team as long as Michal Probierz remains the manager. This decision comes after Lewandowski was replaced as team captain. The 36-year-old striker has scored 85 goals in 158 appearances for Poland, but he is currently not part of the national squad during this international window. A statement from the Polish Football Association, released on Sunday, confirmed that Probierz had "personally informed Robert Lewandowski, the entire team, and the coaching staff about his decision" to appoint Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Borussia Dortmund To Sign Jobe Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Sunderland to sign Jobe Bellingham for an initial fee of €32 million (£26.96 million), with an additional €5 million (£4.2 million) in potential add-ons. The 19-year-old midfielder had attracted interest from various clubs across Europe, but it is Dortmund, formerly the home of his older brother Jude, who are poised to secure his signature. Bellingham has played for Sunderland since 2023, helping them achieve Premier League promotion last season. He made 43 appearances for the Black Cats and scored four goals in all competitions. The England youth international began his career at Birmingham City, progressing through their academy before spending two years in senior football with the club.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: Five Things To Know About WTC Final
Australia Eye Repeat Glory
Defending champions Australia enter the WTC 2025 final with the same squad as last time, minus David Warner, and are favourites once again.
India Miss Out
For the first time, India are not in the WTC final after reaching the previous two but falling short both times.
South Africa’s First Final
This is South Africa’s maiden appearance in a WTC final, and a win would break their ICC title drought since 1998.
Knockout Woes
The Proteas have a long history of ICC knockout heartbreaks, most recently losing the 2024 T20 World Cup final and 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal.
Battle of Pacers at Lord’s
The final at Lord’s is expected to be a pacer-dominated contest, with both teams boasting elite fast bowling attacks.
Sports News Live Today, June 9: India Cricket Home Season Venues
BCCI swaps Eden Gardens and Arun Jaitley Stadium Test venues due to Delhi’s air pollution concerns. India’s home season starts October 2 with West Indies in Ahmedabad, followed by South Africa Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati. Women’s ODI series venue shifted from Tamil Nadu to New Chandigarh and New Delhi.