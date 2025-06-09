Sports News June 9 Highlights: Thunder Beat Pacers In NBA Finals Game 2; Robert Lewandowski Quits Poland Team

England secured a series victory over the West Indies with a match to spare, following an impressive chase of 197 runs in the second T20 match at Bristol. Former captain Jos Buttler contributed 47 runs, while his successor, Harry Brook, added 34 runs. England reached 112-2 in 12.2 overs, but lost two wickets in quick succession, leaving them needing 85 runs to win, which shifted the momentum back to the tourists. However, Jacob Bethell delivered a remarkable performance, scoring 26 runs off just 10 balls, including three massive sixes. Tom Banton also played a crucial role with an unbeaten 30 runs off 11 balls, helping England achieve a four-wicket victory with nine balls remaining. Earlier in the match, England had set their sights on a much smaller target, having restricted the West Indies to 121-4 by the start of the 17th over. However, a late surge of 75 runs in the final four overs changed the course of the innings.