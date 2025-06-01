Sports Today Highlights: PKL 12 Auction Underway; Yuki Bhambri/Robert Galloway In French Open Doubles Action

Sports News Today Highlights: Follow the latest scores and updates from various sporting arenas across the world in our daily blog on Sunday, June 1

pro kabaddi league pkl season 11 auction X
File image of Pro Kabaddi League Auction. Photo: X | Pro Kabaddi
Welcome to the highlights of today's sports news and events. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan by a crushing 5-0 margin to win the UEFA Champions League final in Munich. Over in the NBA, Indiana Pacers defeated New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Conference Finals. The unofficial Test between India A and England Lions enters its third day with the hosts trailing by 320 runs with eight wickets in hand. And it's race day in the Spanish Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri on pole position. Follow the highlights from the sports world on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Highlights, June 1

And thus we bring a close to today's sporting coverage. We hope you have enjoyed it!

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Greetings!

Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday morning. We will bring to you all that is current and relevant in the world of sports here, at our comprehensive one-stop shop.

Sports News Today Live, June 1: UCL Final Marred By Hooligan Fans

Paris Saint-Germain fans had to be held back by a line of police when trying to rush the field after the Champions League final on Saturday.

What looked like thousands of supporters tried to get onto the field at Allianz Arena after PSG’s 5-0 win against Inter Milan saw it lift the trophy for the first time.

Police lined up in front of the PSG end of the stadium at the final whistle but struggled to contain the fans for several minutes when they came down from the stands following the trophy presentation. (AP)

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Tennis Update

India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela crashed out the French Open after a second-round defeat against fourth-seeded Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday.

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Shubman Gill Rubbishes Hardik Pandya Rift Rumours

New Indian cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill has rubbished rumours of any rift with Hardik Pandya through his Instagram story after clips suggesting animosity between them gained traction on social media. Gill shared the photographs with Pandya as he wrote “Nothing but love. Don’t believe everything you see on the internet” tagging Pandya in the story.

Sports News Today Live, June 1: NBA

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists, and the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history.

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup

Mixed Air Pistol teams of Manish Narwal and Srishti Arora won Gold and Rudransh Khandelwal and Sumedha Pathak won the Bronze for India. Earlier, Indian para-shooter Mona Agrawal had won silver medal at the WSPS World Cup 2025.

Special Arrangement

Sports News Today Live, June 1: PSG Celebrate Win Inside Locker Room

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Yudhvir Singh Appointed India Manager For England Tests - Report

As per a report in The Sportstar, Yudhvir Singh has been named the manager of the Indian team for the upcoming tour of England. Yudhvir is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Board of Directors.

Sports News Today Live, June 1: HBD Dinesh Karthik

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Los Angeles FC Book Their Spot In FIFA Club World Cup

Denis Bouanga scored late in extra time and Los Angeles FC dramatically secured the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Club América in a play-in match on Saturday night.

LAFC will join English club Chelsea, Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s ES Tunis when group play begins in two weeks across the U.S. South. (AP)

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Bills QB Josh Allen, Singer-Actress Hailee Steinfeld Get Hitched

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld have tied the knot on Saturday, according to multiple media reports. Pictures emerged from the power couple’s wedding that took place in Southern California, where both Allen and Steinfeld live.

Sports News Today Live, June 1: Sold Players In PKL Auction On Day 1

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Gujarat Giants - 2.23 Cr

Fazel Atrachali - Dabang Delhi - 30 L

Pawan Sehrawat - Tamil Thalaivas - 59.5 L

Bharat - Telugu Titans - 81 L

Vijay Malik - Telugu Titans - 51.5 L (FBM: 1 Season)

Shubham Shinde - Telugu Titans - 80 L

Ankush - Bengaluru Bulls - 30 L

Deepak Singh - Patna Pirates - 86 Lakh (FBM: 2 Seasons)

Yogesh - Yogesh - Bengaluru Bulls - 1.125 Cr

Ashu Malik - Dabang Delhi - 1.90 Cr (FBM: 2 Seasons)

Arjun Deshwal - Tamil Thalaivas - 1.405 Cr

Devank - Bengal Warriorz - 2.205 Cr

Amir Hossein Bastami - Dabang Delhi - 30 L

Ankit Jaglan - Patna Pirates - 1.573 Cr (FBM: 1 Season)

Nitesh Kumar - Bengal Warriorz - 20.25 L (FBM: 1 Season)

Sanket Sawant - Patna Pirates - 40.5 L

Mahender Singh - UP Yoddhas - 20 L (FBM: 1 Season)

Surjeet Singh - Dabang Delhi - 20 L

Rinku Sharma - U Mumba - 21 L (FBM: 1 Season)

Sanjay Dhull - Bengaluru Bulls - 60 L

Guman Singh - UP Yoddhas - 1.0725 Cr

Maninder Singh - Patna Pirates - 20 L

Nitin Kumar Dhankhar - Jaipur Pink Panthers - 1.0025 Cr

Manjeet Dahiya - Jaipur Pink Panthers - 40 L

Sachin Tanwar - Puneri Paltan - 1.0575 Cr

Naveen Kumar - Haryana Steelers - 1.20 Cr

