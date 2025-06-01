Sports Today Highlights: PKL 12 Auction Underway; Yuki Bhambri/Robert Galloway In French Open Doubles Action

Sports News Today Highlights, June 1
Sports News Today Live, June 1:
Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday morning.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: UCL Final Marred By Hooligan Fans
Paris Saint-Germain fans had to be held back by a line of police when trying to rush the field after the Champions League final on Saturday.
What looked like thousands of supporters tried to get onto the field at Allianz Arena after PSG’s 5-0 win against Inter Milan saw it lift the trophy for the first time.
Police lined up in front of the PSG end of the stadium at the final whistle but struggled to contain the fans for several minutes when they came down from the stands following the trophy presentation. (AP)
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Tennis Update
India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela crashed out the French Open after a second-round defeat against fourth-seeded Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Shubman Gill Rubbishes Hardik Pandya Rift Rumours
New Indian cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill has rubbished rumours of any rift with Hardik Pandya through his Instagram story after clips suggesting animosity between them gained traction on social media. Gill shared the photographs with Pandya as he wrote “Nothing but love. Don’t believe everything you see on the internet” tagging Pandya in the story.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: NBA
Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists, and the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup
Mixed Air Pistol teams of Manish Narwal and Srishti Arora won Gold and Rudransh Khandelwal and Sumedha Pathak won the Bronze for India. Earlier, Indian para-shooter Mona Agrawal had won silver medal at the WSPS World Cup 2025.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: PSG Celebrate Win Inside Locker Room
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Yudhvir Singh Appointed India Manager For England Tests - Report
As per a report in The Sportstar, Yudhvir Singh has been named the manager of the Indian team for the upcoming tour of England. Yudhvir is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Board of Directors.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: HBD Dinesh Karthik
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Los Angeles FC Book Their Spot In FIFA Club World Cup
Denis Bouanga scored late in extra time and Los Angeles FC dramatically secured the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Club América in a play-in match on Saturday night.
LAFC will join English club Chelsea, Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s ES Tunis when group play begins in two weeks across the U.S. South. (AP)
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Bills QB Josh Allen, Singer-Actress Hailee Steinfeld Get Hitched
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld have tied the knot on Saturday, according to multiple media reports. Pictures emerged from the power couple’s wedding that took place in Southern California, where both Allen and Steinfeld live.
Sports News Today Live, June 1: Sold Players In PKL Auction On Day 1
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Gujarat Giants - 2.23 Cr
Fazel Atrachali - Dabang Delhi - 30 L
Pawan Sehrawat - Tamil Thalaivas - 59.5 L
Bharat - Telugu Titans - 81 L
Vijay Malik - Telugu Titans - 51.5 L (FBM: 1 Season)
Shubham Shinde - Telugu Titans - 80 L
Ankush - Bengaluru Bulls - 30 L
Deepak Singh - Patna Pirates - 86 Lakh (FBM: 2 Seasons)
Yogesh - Yogesh - Bengaluru Bulls - 1.125 Cr
Ashu Malik - Dabang Delhi - 1.90 Cr (FBM: 2 Seasons)
Arjun Deshwal - Tamil Thalaivas - 1.405 Cr
Devank - Bengal Warriorz - 2.205 Cr
Amir Hossein Bastami - Dabang Delhi - 30 L
Ankit Jaglan - Patna Pirates - 1.573 Cr (FBM: 1 Season)
Nitesh Kumar - Bengal Warriorz - 20.25 L (FBM: 1 Season)
Sanket Sawant - Patna Pirates - 40.5 L
Mahender Singh - UP Yoddhas - 20 L (FBM: 1 Season)
Surjeet Singh - Dabang Delhi - 20 L
Rinku Sharma - U Mumba - 21 L (FBM: 1 Season)
Sanjay Dhull - Bengaluru Bulls - 60 L
Guman Singh - UP Yoddhas - 1.0725 Cr
Maninder Singh - Patna Pirates - 20 L
Nitin Kumar Dhankhar - Jaipur Pink Panthers - 1.0025 Cr
Manjeet Dahiya - Jaipur Pink Panthers - 40 L
Sachin Tanwar - Puneri Paltan - 1.0575 Cr
Naveen Kumar - Haryana Steelers - 1.20 Cr