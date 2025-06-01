Sports Today Highlights: PKL 12 Auction Underway; Yuki Bhambri/Robert Galloway In French Open Doubles Action

File image of Pro Kabaddi League Auction. Photo: X | Pro Kabaddi

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan by a crushing 5-0 margin to win the UEFA Champions League final in Munich. Over in the NBA, Indiana Pacers defeated New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Conference Finals. The unofficial Test between India A and England Lions enters its third day with the hosts trailing by 320 runs with eight wickets in hand. And it's race day in the Spanish Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri on pole position.

1 Jun 2025, 07:07:39 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: UCL Final Marred By Hooligan Fans Paris Saint-Germain fans had to be held back by a line of police when trying to rush the field after the Champions League final on Saturday. What looked like thousands of supporters tried to get onto the field at Allianz Arena after PSG’s 5-0 win against Inter Milan saw it lift the trophy for the first time. Police lined up in front of the PSG end of the stadium at the final whistle but struggled to contain the fans for several minutes when they came down from the stands following the trophy presentation. (AP)

1 Jun 2025, 07:28:21 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: Tennis Update India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela crashed out the French Open after a second-round defeat against fourth-seeded Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday.

1 Jun 2025, 07:54:38 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: Shubman Gill Rubbishes Hardik Pandya Rift Rumours New Indian cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill has rubbished rumours of any rift with Hardik Pandya through his Instagram story after clips suggesting animosity between them gained traction on social media. Gill shared the photographs with Pandya as he wrote “Nothing but love. Don’t believe everything you see on the internet” tagging Pandya in the story.

1 Jun 2025, 08:18:03 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: NBA Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists, and the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history.

1 Jun 2025, 08:54:52 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: Changwon 2025 WSPS World Cup Mixed Air Pistol teams of Manish Narwal and Srishti Arora won Gold and Rudransh Khandelwal and Sumedha Pathak won the Bronze for India. Earlier, Indian para-shooter Mona Agrawal had won silver medal at the WSPS World Cup 2025. Special Arrangement

1 Jun 2025, 09:56:24 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: Yudhvir Singh Appointed India Manager For England Tests - Report As per a report in The Sportstar, Yudhvir Singh has been named the manager of the Indian team for the upcoming tour of England. Yudhvir is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Board of Directors.

1 Jun 2025, 11:50:01 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: Los Angeles FC Book Their Spot In FIFA Club World Cup Denis Bouanga scored late in extra time and Los Angeles FC dramatically secured the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Club América in a play-in match on Saturday night. LAFC will join English club Chelsea, Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s ES Tunis when group play begins in two weeks across the U.S. South. (AP)

1 Jun 2025, 12:25:47 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 1: Bills QB Josh Allen, Singer-Actress Hailee Steinfeld Get Hitched Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld have tied the knot on Saturday, according to multiple media reports. Pictures emerged from the power couple’s wedding that took place in Southern California, where both Allen and Steinfeld live.