World Aquatics Championships 2024: China Reign Supreme In Doha - In Pics

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan of China compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
China team compete in the mixed team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen of China compete during the women's synchronized 3m springboard diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Savannah Heydra Bailey of South Africa competes during the women's 3m springboard diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Yuxi Chen of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Isaac Cooper of Australia competes in the men's 50-meter butterfly semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Trinidad Meza Rodriguez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico, compete in the mixed duet free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Enomoto Haruka of Japan competes during the women's 3m springboard diving semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Yevhen Naumenko of Ukraine competes during the men's 10m platform diving preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Kim Suji of South Korea competes during the women's 3m springboard diving semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Kim Woo-min of South Korea, top, Felix Auboeck of Austria, left, and Lucas Pierre A Henveaux of Belgium, right, compete in the men's 400-meter freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Sydney Pickrem of Canada swims in a women's medley 200-meter heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 10m platform diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Ross Haslam and Grace Reid of Great Britain compete during the mixed 3m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Domonic Bedggood and Maddison Keeney of Australia compete during the mixed 3m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Kacper Lesiak and Aleksandra Blazowska of Poland compete during the mixed 3m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Trinidad Meza Rodriguez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico compete in the mixed duet free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.