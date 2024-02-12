Sports

World Aquatics Championships 2024: China Reign Supreme In Doha - In Pics

Despite the absence of many of the sport’s biggest names, the first day of the swimming events saw a world record at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Teenager Pan Zhanle swam the fastest 100 meters in history as he led off China’s gold medal-winning 4x100 freestyle relay team. His time of 46.80 seconds — with a split time of 22.26 — took six hundredths off Romanian David Popovici’s world record from 2022 and established the 19-year-old as one to beat in swimming’s marquee race at this year’s Paris Olympics.