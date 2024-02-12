Sports

World Aquatics Championships 2024: China Reign Supreme In Doha - In Pics

Despite the absence of many of the sport’s biggest names, the first day of the swimming events saw a world record at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Teenager Pan Zhanle swam the fastest 100 meters in history as he led off China’s gold medal-winning 4x100 freestyle relay team. His time of 46.80 seconds — with a split time of 22.26 — took six hundredths off Romanian David Popovici’s world record from 2022 and established the 19-year-old as one to beat in swimming’s marquee race at this year’s Paris Olympics.

February 12, 2024

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan of China compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

China team compete in the mixed team free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen of China compete during the women's synchronized 3m springboard diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Savannah Heydra Bailey of South Africa competes during the women's 3m springboard diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Yuxi Chen of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Isaac Cooper of Australia competes in the men's 50-meter butterfly semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Trinidad Meza Rodriguez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico, compete in the mixed duet free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Enomoto Haruka of Japan competes during the women's 3m springboard diving semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Yevhen Naumenko of Ukraine competes during the men's 10m platform diving preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Kim Suji of South Korea competes during the women's 3m springboard diving semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Kim Woo-min of South Korea, top, Felix Auboeck of Austria, left, and Lucas Pierre A Henveaux of Belgium, right, compete in the men's 400-meter freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Sydney Pickrem of Canada swims in a women's medley 200-meter heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 10m platform diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Ross Haslam and Grace Reid of Great Britain compete during the mixed 3m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Domonic Bedggood and Maddison Keeney of Australia compete during the mixed 3m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Kacper Lesiak and Aleksandra Blazowska of Poland compete during the mixed 3m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Trinidad Meza Rodriguez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico compete in the mixed duet free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

