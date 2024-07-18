Today World Sports News Live: England Meet West Indies At Trent Bridge; Rafael Nadal Faces Cameron Norrie In Bastad

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Leo Borg of Sweden in their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Tuesday July 16, 2024. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Sporting action continues across the globe on Thursday, July 18. In cricket, England will take on West Indies in the second Test of the series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and the Lanka Premier League playoffs will get underway. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will go face to face against Cameron Norrie for a spot in the Swedish Open quarters. Catch all live sports news and live updates, right here

LIVE UPDATES

18 Jul 2024, 07:38:45 am IST Mathias Christiansen Withdraws From Paris Olympics Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics, a decision his national federation on Wednesday called the result of multiple unintentional errors made in reporting his whereabouts in line with anti-doping regulations.