Today World Sports News Live: England Meet West Indies At Trent Bridge; Rafael Nadal Faces Cameron Norrie In Bastad

Mathias Christiansen Withdraws From Paris Olympics
Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics, a decision his national federation on Wednesday called the result of multiple unintentional errors made in reporting his whereabouts in line with anti-doping regulations.
Open Enhances Purse To USD 17 Million
The Open at the Royal Troon has enchanced their purse and the winner will pocked USD 3.1 million, which will also be the highest amount in the Open's history as it returns to Ayrshire links for the tenth time.