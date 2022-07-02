Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza And Mate Pavic Advance To Mixed Doubles Second Round

The Indo-Croatian duo of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic defeated David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze in the Wimbledon 2022 first round.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic during their Wimbledon 2022 first round mixed doubles match. Twitter (@imrandomthought)

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 9:32 am

Indian ace Sania Mirza, who is making her final Wimbledon appearance, and Mate Pavic advanced to the second round of the mixed doubles event with a hard-fought win over David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze on Friday. (More Tennis News)

The Indo-Croatian duo won 6-4 3-6, 7-6(3) in a first-round match. Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

The 35-year-old Indian had won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015. In a video footage uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Championships, Mirza said she is going to miss Wimbledon but it's time to move on.

“There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now,” she said.

