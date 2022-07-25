WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Red-hot Axar Patel, Cool Shai Hope And Highest Run Chases In West Indies - Stats Highlights

India recorded the highest successful run chase in the West Indies by making 312 for eight in 49.4 overs in the second One Day International against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24). (Scorecard | Cricket News)

It was the third highest run chase in the West Indies after England’s 364 for four in 48.4 overs against the West Indies at Bridgetown on February 20, 2019 and 313 for six in 49.3 overs by Sri Lanka against the West Indies at Bridgetown on June 8, 2003.

India’s previous highest total in the second innings to win a match in the West Indies was 256 for four in 32.3 overs against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval on August 14, 2019.

** India have won 13 One Day Internationals at Queen's Park Oval. It is their second-most successful venue in One Day Internationals outside Asia, behind Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe where they have won 16 matches.

** The West Indies recorded the second-highest ever total against India at home by making 311 for six in 50 overs. The West Indies’ highest against India at home is 319 in 48.1 overs at Kingston on June 26, 2009. The West Indies have lost on both occasions.

** India’s two-wicket win is their second smallest in terms of wickets against the West Indies. India’s one-wicket victory at Cuttack on November 29, 2011 is the smallest against the West Indies in One Day Internationals.

** Shai Hope became the 32nd West Indian and 271st player overall to complete a century in One Day Internationals. By making 115 in 227 minutes off 135 balls with eight fours and three sixes, he also became the fourth West Indian after Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan, and the 10th batter overall to score a hundred in the 100th One Day International career match.

** Axar Patel recorded his highest score in One Day Internationals by making an unbeaten 64 in 66 minutes off 35 balls with three fours and five sixes. His previous highest was 38 in 77 minutes off 40 balls with three fours and one sux against New Zealand at Ranchi on October 26, 2016.

West Indies's Highest Totals Against India In West Indies

(Score - Venue - Date - Result)

319 in 48.1 - Kingston - 26 -06-2009 - West Indies lost by 20 runs;

311/6 in 50 - Port of Spain - 24-07-2022 - West Indies lost by 2 wickets;

305/6 in 50 - Port of Spain - 22-07-2022 - West Indies lost by 3 runs;

289/2 in 43.5 - Georgetown - 21-03-1989 - West Indies won by 101 runs;

255-/9 in 47 - Albion - 29-03-1983 - West Indies lost by 27 runs;

255/6 in 50 - Port of Spain - 28-05-2006 - West Indies won by 19 runs;

255/3 in 48.4 - Kingston - 16-06-2011 - West Indies won by 7 wickets.

Highest Successful Run Chases In West Indies

(Score - Target - Team - Opponent - Venue - Date)

364/4 - 361 - England - West Indies - Bridgetown - 20-02-2019;

313/6 - 313 - Sri Lanka - West Indies - Bridgetown - 08-06-2003;

312/88 - 312 - India - West Indies - Port of Spain - 24-07-2022;

309/6 - 308 - West Indies - Pakistan - Providence - 07-04-2017;

304/3 - 303 - South Africa - West Indies - Roseau - 30-05-2010.

India's Highest Successful Run Chases In West Indies

(Score - Target - Opponent - Venue - Date)

312/8 - 312 - West Indies - Port of Spain - 24-07-2022;

256/4 - 251 - West Indies - Port of Spain - 14-08-2019;

254/5 - 251 - West Indies - Kingston - 18-05-2006;

228/7 - 225 - West Indies - North Sound - 11-06-2011;

217/6 - 214 - West Indies - Port of Spain - 06 -062011.