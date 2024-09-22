Sports

WHU Vs CFC: Jackson's Brace Downs Hammers In London Derby - In Pics

Nicolas Jackson marked his 50th appearance for Chelsea with two early goals to inspire his team to a 3-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. Jackson also added an assist for Cole Palmer at the start of the second half as Chelsea swept aside West Ham, which was booed at the end of the match by the remaining fans. It was a third league win of the season for Chelsea — all of those have come away from Stamford Bridge. New West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui is already under pressure after his third loss of the fledgling Premier League season.