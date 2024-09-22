Chelsea players acknowledge their fans during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
Chelsea's goal-scorers, Cole Palmer, left, and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, leave the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London Stadium.
Chelsea's Joao Felix, front, and West Ham's Carlos Soler fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, right, celebrates after he scored during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez blocks West Ham's Mohammed Kudus during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Mohammed Kudus reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Guido Rodriguez pulls Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo tackles West Ham's Jarrod Bowen during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.
Chelsea players celebrate a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London.