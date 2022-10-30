Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Watch How Shakib Al Hasan's Brilliant Fielding Catches Sean Williams Short In ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs in a thrilling contest at the Gabba in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was influential in their win against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was influential in their win against Zimbabwe. AP

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 3:08 pm

Bangaldesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan produced a piece of magic for his side as the all-rounder was involved in a crucial run out of Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams in the 19th over. Requiring 26 runs from 12 deliveries, Shakib brought himself on to restrict Zimbabwe and pick some wickets. (More Cricket News)

After being hit for a boundary, Williams who was batting on 64, drove a ball on the off-side. Shakib immediately ran towards the ball, dived and turned over to hit the stumps to give Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough. Not only Zimbabwe lost the wicket but also lost momentum as the Tigers built their way back into the game.

The match however went Bangladesh's way as they defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in a dramatic final over. Bangladesh rode on opener Najmul Hossain Shanto's maiden fifty in the format to score 150 for seven after opting to bat. 

Shanto made 71 off 55 balls to hold the innings together. Afif Hossain (29) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) also scored some runs. Blessing Muzarabani (2/13) and Richard Ngarava (2/24) picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Sean Williams made 64 as Zimbabwe came close but failed to cross the finish line. Taskin Ahmed (3/19) and Mosaddek Hossain (3/37) scalped three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Sports T20 Worldcup Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Sean Williams ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Gabba
