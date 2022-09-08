Virat Kohli Dedicates First T20 International Hundred To Anushka Sharma, Daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli has dedicated his first T20 international hundred to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after his knock propelled India to a huge 212//2 against Afghanistan in a Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Sent into bat first, Virat Kohli opened the innings with KL Rahul after regular captain Rohit Sharma decided to sit out of the game. He first stitched a 119-run stand with KL Rahul before putting 87 runs in 42 balls for the unbeaten third wicket.

“Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring,” Virat Kohli said during the innings break.

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was,” he added.

The milestone we'd all been waiting for and here it is!



71st International Century for @imVkohli 🔥💥#AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFGpic.twitter.com/hnjA953zg9 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022

“Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again.” Virat Kohli also equalled former Australian captain on 71 international hundreds, only second to behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 100.

This is also Virat Kohli’s first international hundred since November 2019.