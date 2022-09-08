Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Virat Kohli Dedicates First T20 International Hundred To Anushka Sharma, Daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli’s 122 not out against Afghanistan in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 came in 61 balls with the help of 12 fours and six sixes.

Virat Kohli celebrates his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2022 match.
Virat Kohli celebrates his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2022 match. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 10:03 pm

Virat Kohli has dedicated his first T20 international hundred to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after his knock propelled India to a huge 212//2 against Afghanistan in a Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

Sent into bat first, Virat Kohli opened the innings with KL Rahul after regular captain Rohit Sharma decided to sit out of the game. He first stitched a 119-run stand with KL Rahul before putting 87 runs in 42 balls for the unbeaten third wicket.

“Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring,” Virat Kohli said during the innings break.   

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was,” he added.

“Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again.” Virat Kohli also equalled former Australian captain on 71 international hundreds, only second to behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 100.    

This is also Virat Kohli’s first international hundred since November 2019.

Related stories

IND Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Scores: Afghanistan Slump To 21/6 After Virat Kohli's First T20I Ton

Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh Back Arshdeep Singh After India Pacer Trolled For Dropping Pakistan’s Asif Ali

Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Pakistan 'First Win' Over India And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

Tags

Sports Cricket Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022 Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting Kl Rahul Afghanistan National Cricket Team Anushka Sharma Vamika India National Cricket Team
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read