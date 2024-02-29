Spain's team captain Irene Paredes lifts the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain. Spain won 2-0.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso kisses the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Spain's Maite Oroz and Aitana Bonmati, right, pose with their medals after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Advertisement
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin applauds as Spain's Aitana Bonmati poses with her Best Player award after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Advertisement
Spain's team captain Irene Paredes carries the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Advertisement
Spain's Mariona Caldentey, center, and Jennifer Hermoso, center right, smile after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Advertisement
France's Amel Majri fouls Spain's Laia Aleixandri, left, during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati, right, vies for the ball with France's Grace Geyoro during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso runs with the ball away from France's Eugenie Le Sommer, left, during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, runs with the ball away from France's Elisa De Almeida during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.
Spain's Mariona Caldentey fights for the ball with France's Elisa De Almeida, left, during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.