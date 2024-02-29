Sports

Women's Nations League Final: Spain Beat France 2-0 To Lift Trophy

Spain haven't lost momentum since winning their first-ever FIFA World Cup title, defeating France 2-0 to also annex the inaugural edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League. Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored a goal each for Spain in front of 32,657 fans at La Cartuja Stadium in southern Spain, Associated Press reports. Bonmati, named the player of the match, volleyed in a low cross in the first half and Caldentey doubled the lead shortly after the break in a dominant performance by the hosts. It was a record crowd for Spain's women's team in the country. Spain also hold the men's Nations League title, having beaten Croatia in the final in June.