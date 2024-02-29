Sports

Women's Nations League Final: Spain Beat France 2-0 To Lift Trophy

Spain haven't lost momentum since winning their first-ever FIFA World Cup title, defeating France 2-0 to also annex the inaugural edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League. Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored a goal each for Spain in front of 32,657 fans at La Cartuja Stadium in southern Spain, Associated Press reports. Bonmati, named the player of the match, volleyed in a low cross in the first half and Caldentey doubled the lead shortly after the break in a dominant performance by the hosts. It was a record crowd for Spain's women's team in the country. Spain also hold the men's Nations League title, having beaten Croatia in the final in June.

February 29, 2024

Spain's team captain Irene Paredes lifts the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain. Spain won 2-0.

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso kisses the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's Maite Oroz and Aitana Bonmati, right, pose with their medals after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin applauds as Spain's Aitana Bonmati poses with her Best Player award after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's team captain Irene Paredes carries the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's Mariona Caldentey, center, and Jennifer Hermoso, center right, smile after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

France's Amel Majri fouls Spain's Laia Aleixandri, left, during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, right, vies for the ball with France's Grace Geyoro during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso runs with the ball away from France's Eugenie Le Sommer, left, during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, runs with the ball away from France's Elisa De Almeida during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

Spain's Mariona Caldentey fights for the ball with France's Elisa De Almeida, left, during the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain.

