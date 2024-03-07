UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland On The Scoresheet Yet Again As Manchester City Sail Through To The Quarter-Final - In Pics

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates his team's victory at the end of a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rico Lewis, left, tries a shot during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jacob Wright makes his Champions League debut during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, left, and Copenhagen's Elias Jelert fight for the ball during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's third goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, scores his side's third goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, left, and Copenhagen's Victor Froholdt fight for the ball during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with his teammate Oscar Bobb after he scored his side's second goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, right, celebrates with his teammate Erling Haaland after he scored his side's first goalduring a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, right, scores his side's first goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, and Copenhagen's Peter Ankersen fight for the ball during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.