UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland On The Scoresheet Yet Again As Manchester City Sail Through To The Quarter-Final - In Pics

Manchester City continued its pursuit of back-to-back Champions League titles by advancing to the quarterfinals of European club soccer’s elite competition with a 3-1 win over Copenhagen on Wednesday. Goals from Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium saw City complete a 6-2 aggregate win. It is the seventh straight season Pep Guardiola’s team has advanced to the quarterfinals and this latest victory extended an unbeaten home run in the Champions League that stretches back 30 games to 2018. Potential clashes with some of the giants of European football lie in wait with Madrid, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain also into the next stage. There is still a long way to go this season, but City’s form is ominous after extending its unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 games.

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates his team's victory at the end of a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

1/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Rico Lewis, left, tries a shot during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

2/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Jacob Wright makes his Champions League debut during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

3/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, left, and Copenhagen's Elias Jelert fight for the ball during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

4/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's third goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

5/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, scores his side's third goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

6/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, left, and Copenhagen's Victor Froholdt fight for the ball during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

7/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with his teammate Oscar Bobb after he scored his side's second goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

8/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, right, celebrates with his teammate Erling Haaland after he scored his side's first goalduring a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

9/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, right, scores his side's first goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

10/10
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Copenhagen | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, and Copenhagen's Peter Ankersen fight for the ball during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League

