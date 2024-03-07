Sports

UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland On The Scoresheet Yet Again As Manchester City Sail Through To The Quarter-Final - In Pics

Manchester City continued its pursuit of back-to-back Champions League titles by advancing to the quarterfinals of European club soccer’s elite competition with a 3-1 win over Copenhagen on Wednesday. Goals from Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium saw City complete a 6-2 aggregate win. It is the seventh straight season Pep Guardiola’s team has advanced to the quarterfinals and this latest victory extended an unbeaten home run in the Champions League that stretches back 30 games to 2018. Potential clashes with some of the giants of European football lie in wait with Madrid, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain also into the next stage. There is still a long way to go this season, but City’s form is ominous after extending its unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 games.