Tour De France Stage 19: Tadej Pogacar Continues To Be On Top With Stunning Solo Win - In Pics

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, turns back to see if he has enough lead as he approaches the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
Jan Hirt of the Czech Republic, left, is followed by Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Spain's Mikel Landa, Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Canada's Derek Gee, far right, during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds down Cime de la Bonette pass, the highest road in Europe with an altitude of 2802 meters, during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.
The breakaway group climb Cime de la Bonette pass, the highest road in Europe with an altitude of 2802 meters, during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.