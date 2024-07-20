Tour De France Stage 19: Tadej Pogacar Continues To Be On Top With Stunning Solo Win - In Pics

Sports

Tadej Pogacar continued his dominance in the Tour de France as he won the stage 19 to win his 15th Tour stage and his tenth Grand Tour stage of the year. Poagacar led the race and won the stage, with Matteo Jorgenson finishing 20 seconds behind. Adam Yates was at 40 seconds, with Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard finishing at 1:42. Vingegaard who retained his second place overall hugged his wife and got emotional after the race.

Nineteenth stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

2/10
Best young rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider Belgium's Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

3/10
Best climber Ecuadors Richard Carapaz
Best climber Ecuador's Richard Carapaz | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

4/10
Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

5/10
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

6/10
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, turns back to see if he has enough lead as he approaches the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

7/10
Nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Jan Hirt of the Czech Republic, left, is followed by Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Spain's Mikel Landa, Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Canada's Derek Gee, far right, during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

8/10
Tour de France cycling race
Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France

9/10
Tour de France nineteenth stage
Tour de France nineteenth stage | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds down Cime de la Bonette pass, the highest road in Europe with an altitude of 2802 meters, during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

10/10
Cycling Tour de France
Cycling Tour de France | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The breakaway group climb Cime de la Bonette pass, the highest road in Europe with an altitude of 2802 meters, during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.6 kilometers (89.9 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Isola 2000, France.

