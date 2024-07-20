Sports

Tour De France Stage 19: Tadej Pogacar Continues To Be On Top With Stunning Solo Win - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar continued his dominance in the Tour de France as he won the stage 19 to win his 15th Tour stage and his tenth Grand Tour stage of the year. Poagacar led the race and won the stage, with Matteo Jorgenson finishing 20 seconds behind. Adam Yates was at 40 seconds, with Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard finishing at 1:42. Vingegaard who retained his second place overall hugged his wife and got emotional after the race.