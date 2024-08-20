Sports

Tour De France Femmes 2024: Katarzyna Niewiadoma Of Poland Wins First Title - In Pics

The Tour de France Femmes reached a dramatic climax as Katarzyna Niewiadoma secured her first title, edging out defending champion Demi Vollering in a nail-biting finale on the legendary Alpe d'Huez stage. Vollering's impressive stage victory wasn't enough to retain her crown, as Niewiadoma summoned every last ounce of energy to cross the line just one minute and one second behind, clinching the yellow jersey by a slender four-second margin.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage

Tour de France Women's winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Katarzyna Niewiadoma, wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey, Marianne Vos, wearing the best sprinters green jersey, Justine Ghekiere, wearing the best climbers dotted jersey, and Puck Pieterse, wearing the best young riders white jersey celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Katarzyna Niewiadoma, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Marianne Vos, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Justine Ghekiere, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Puck Pieterse, wearing the best young rider's white jersey celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey, and her team celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and her team celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and her team celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, wearing the best young riders white jersey celebrates after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, wearing the best young rider's white jersey celebrates after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climbers dotted jersey, celebrates after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, wearing the best sprinters green jersey celebrates after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey celebrates after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Best team Lidl - Trek riders celebrates after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Best team Lidl - Trek riders celebrates after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Best team Lidl - Trek riders celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands reacts as she crosses the finish line after the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands reacts as she crosses the finish line after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands reacts as she crosses the finish line coming four second short of taking the Tour de France Women's overall win in the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

Tour de France Women cycling race: Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland crosses the finish during the eighth stage
Tour de France Women cycling race: Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland crosses the finish during the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland crosses the finish line to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey with a four second margin on second placed Demi Vollering of The Netherlands in the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.

