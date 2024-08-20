Sports

Tour De France Femmes 2024: Katarzyna Niewiadoma Of Poland Wins First Title - In Pics

The Tour de France Femmes reached a dramatic climax as Katarzyna Niewiadoma secured her first title, edging out defending champion Demi Vollering in a nail-biting finale on the legendary Alpe d'Huez stage. Vollering's impressive stage victory wasn't enough to retain her crown, as Niewiadoma summoned every last ounce of energy to cross the line just one minute and one second behind, clinching the yellow jersey by a slender four-second margin.