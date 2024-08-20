Tour De France Femmes 2024: Katarzyna Niewiadoma Of Poland Wins First Title - In Pics

Tour de France Women's winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and her team celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Best team Lidl - Trek riders celebrate on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands reacts as she crosses the finish line coming four second short of taking the Tour de France Women's overall win in the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.
Tour de France winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland crosses the finish line to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey with a four second margin on second placed Demi Vollering of The Netherlands in the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France.