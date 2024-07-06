Sports

Tour De France Stage 7: Remco Evenepoel Pips Tadej Pogacar, Wins Time Trial - In Pics

Debutant Remco Evenepoel won Tour de France 2024's first ­individual time trial, coming up with an impressive performance to upstage yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar on Friday (July 5). Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes, 52 seconds to trump Pogacar by 12 seconds. Primoz Roglic was third, 34 seconds behind. Evenepoel, who was first at all intermediate check points, stayed in second place in the general classification, 33 seconds behind Pogacar. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard was third overall, 1:15 behind.