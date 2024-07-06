Sports

Tour De France Stage 7: Remco Evenepoel Pips Tadej Pogacar, Wins Time Trial - In Pics

Debutant Remco Evenepoel won Tour de France 2024's first ­individual time trial, coming up with an impressive performance to upstage yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar on Friday (July 5). Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes, 52 seconds to trump Pogacar by 12 seconds. Primoz Roglic was third, 34 seconds behind. Evenepoel, who was first at all intermediate check points, stayed in second place in the general classification, 33 seconds behind Pogacar. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard was third overall, 1:15 behind.

Seventh stage winner Belgium's Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Stage winner Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

2/11
Seventh stage overall leader Tadej Pogacar
Seventh stage overall leader Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

3/11
Seventh stage best sprinter Biniam Girmay
Seventh stage best sprinter Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

4/11
Seventh stage best climber Jonas Abrahamsen
Seventh stage best climber Jonas Abrahamsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

5/11
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, strains during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

6/11
Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard strains during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

7/11
Norways Jonas Abrahamsen
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

8/11
Britains Mark Cavendish
Britain's Mark Cavendish | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Britain's Mark Cavendish greets spectators when crossing the finish line of the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

9/11
Slovenias Primoz Roglic
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic rides through the vineyards during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

10/11
Belgiums Victor Campenaerts
Belgium's Victor Campenaerts | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Victor Campenaerts rides through the vineyards during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

11/11
Spains Carlos Rodriguez
Spain's Carlos Rodriguez | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Spain's Carlos Rodriguez strains during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles) with start Nuits-Saint-Georges and finish in Gevrey-Chambertin, France.

