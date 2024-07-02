Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, reacts on the podium of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, left, Belgium's Arnaud de Lie, second left, Colombia's Fernado Gavira, second right, and Netherlands' Fabio Jakobsen, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Slovenia's Jan Tratnik during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
The pack climbs the hills and vineyards around Cuneo during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
The pack climbs the hills and vineyards around Cuneo during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
Belgium's Tim de Clercq, left, is followed by Switzerland's Silvan Dillier as they set the pace for the pack during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.
The pack rides during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.