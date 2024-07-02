Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 3: Biniam Girmay Becomes The First Black Rider To Win A Stage - In Pics

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay became the first Black rider to win a Tour de France stage on Monday. Girmay said his sprint win in the mostly flat third leg was “for all Africans.” Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish’s pursuit of a record-breaking 35th stage win was postponed by a crash ahead of him in the finale, and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz took the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar, making him the first Ecuadorean to lead cycling’s biggest race. Riders from only one other African country — South Africa — have won Tour stages: Robert Hunter (2007) and Daryl Impey (2019). Four-time Tour champion Chris Froome was born and raised in Kenya but represented Britain.

Stage 3 winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

2/11
Overall leader of stage 3 Richard Carapaz
Overall leader of stage 3 Richard Carapaz | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, reacts on the podium of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

3/11
Best sprinter of stage 3 Jonas Abrahamsen
Best sprinter of stage 3 Jonas Abrahamsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

4/11
Best climber of stage 3 Jonas Abrahamsen
Best climber of stage 3 Jonas Abrahamsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

5/11
Best young rider of stage 3 Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider of stage 3 Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

6/11
Biniam Girmay celebrates as he crosses the finish line
Biniam Girmay celebrates as he crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, left, Belgium's Arnaud de Lie, second left, Colombia's Fernado Gavira, second right, and Netherlands' Fabio Jakobsen, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

7/11
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Slovenia's Jan Tratnik during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

8/11
Tour De France 2024 Stage 3
Tour De France 2024 Stage 3 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack climbs the hills and vineyards around Cuneo during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

9/11
Third stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Third stage of the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack climbs the hills and vineyards around Cuneo during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

10/11
2024 Tour De France cycling race
2024 Tour De France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Tim de Clercq, left, is followed by Switzerland's Silvan Dillier as they set the pace for the pack during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

11/11
Tour France cycling race 2024
Tour France cycling race 2024 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack rides during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230.8 kilometers (143.4 miles) with start in Piacenza and finish in Turin, Italy.

