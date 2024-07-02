Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 3: Biniam Girmay Becomes The First Black Rider To Win A Stage - In Pics

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay became the first Black rider to win a Tour de France stage on Monday. Girmay said his sprint win in the mostly flat third leg was “for all Africans.” Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish’s pursuit of a record-breaking 35th stage win was postponed by a crash ahead of him in the finale, and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz took the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar, making him the first Ecuadorean to lead cycling’s biggest race. Riders from only one other African country — South Africa — have won Tour stages: Robert Hunter (2007) and Daryl Impey (2019). Four-time Tour champion Chris Froome was born and raised in Kenya but represented Britain.