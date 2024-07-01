Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 2: Vauquelin Victorious in Bologna, Pogacar Captures Yellow Jersey - In Pics

French rider Kevin Vauquelin emerged victorious on Stage 2 of the 2024 Tour de France. He launched a daring attack on the grueling San Luca climb, showcasing his climbing prowess and securing a well-deserved stage win. However, the bigger story unfolded behind him. Tadej Pogacar, the reigning Giro d'Italia champion, ignited the battle for the yellow jersey. Launching a fierce attack from the chasing pack on the same climb, only defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard could keep pace. This dominant display by Pogacar served as a clear message to his rivals, establishing him and Vingegaard as the early favorites for the yellow jersey. While Vauquelin enjoyed his stage win, Pogacar stole the spotlight by taking the yellow jersey from Stage 1 winner Romain Bardet.