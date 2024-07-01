Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 2: Vauquelin Victorious in Bologna, Pogacar Captures Yellow Jersey - In Pics

French rider Kevin Vauquelin emerged victorious on Stage 2 of the 2024 Tour de France. He launched a daring attack on the grueling San Luca climb, showcasing his climbing prowess and securing a well-deserved stage win. However, the bigger story unfolded behind him. Tadej Pogacar, the reigning Giro d'Italia champion, ignited the battle for the yellow jersey. Launching a fierce attack from the chasing pack on the same climb, only defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard could keep pace. This dominant display by Pogacar served as a clear message to his rivals, establishing him and Vingegaard as the early favorites for the yellow jersey. While Vauquelin enjoyed his stage win, Pogacar stole the spotlight by taking the yellow jersey from Stage 1 winner Romain Bardet.

Stage winner France Kevin Vauquelin | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner France Kevin Vauquelin celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

Norways Jonas Abrahamsen takes climbers dotted jersey
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen takes climber's dotted jersey | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

Pogacar takes the yellow jersey in the 2nd stage of Tour de France cycling
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey in the 2nd stage of Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

Belgiums Remco Evenepoel takes the young riders white jersey
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel takes the young rider's white jersey | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

France Kevin Vauquelin crosses the finish line
France Kevin Vauquelin crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

France Kevin Vauquelin celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

Slovenias Tadej Pogacar and Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard | Photo: Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, right, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard break away from the pack for Pogacar to take the yellow jersey during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

Spectators during second stage of the Tour de France cycling
Spectators during second stage of the Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Spectators line the Portico di San Luca on the Col de San Luca climb during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

Riders climb the Col de San Luca climb
Riders climb the Col de San Luca climb | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Riders climb the Col de San Luca climb along the Portico di San Luca, left, during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

The pack during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling
The pack during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack with France's Romain Bardet, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

A cycling fan waves the Italian flag
A cycling fan waves the Italian flag | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A cycling fan waves the Italian flag as the pack with France's Romain Bardet, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, left, passes during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.

