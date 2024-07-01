Stage winner France Kevin Vauquelin celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
France Kevin Vauquelin celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, right, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard break away from the pack for Pogacar to take the yellow jersey during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
Spectators line the Portico di San Luca on the Col de San Luca climb during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
Riders climb the Col de San Luca climb along the Portico di San Luca, left, during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
The pack with France's Romain Bardet, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.
A cycling fan waves the Italian flag as the pack with France's Romain Bardet, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, left, passes during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199.2 kilometers (123.8 miles) with start in Cesenatico and finish in Bologna, Italy.