Stage winner Belgium's Victor Campenaerts flashes v-signs on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also holds the best climber's dotted jersey after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, walks onto the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
Belgium's Victor Campenaerts celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of France's Matteo Vercher, hidden behind Campenaerts, and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, left, to win during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
Stage winner Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, right, beats France's Matteo Vercher, center, and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, left, in the sprint during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
The breakaway group of 36 rides through the Alps during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
Sean Quinn of the U.S. rides in second postion in the breakaway during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
The pack climbs during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.
The pack rides towards Savines-le-Lac along Serre-Poncon lake during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.