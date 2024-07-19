Sports

Tour De France Stage 18: Victor Campenaerts Wins Race; Tadej Pogacar Leads - In Pics

Producing the biggest win of his career, Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts on Thursday (July 18) claimed the tough and hilly 18th stage of the Tour de France after a three-man sprint. Two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar retained the race leader’s yellow jersey as the top of the overall standings remained unchanged with just three days of racing left. Campenaerts, who won a Giro stage in 2021, patiently waited behind his rivals in the last kilometer and did not panic when Vercher attacked. He stayed in the wheel of Kwiatkowski, then launched his sprint from behind.

Eighteenth stage winner Belgium's Victor Campenaerts | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Stage winner Belgium's Victor Campenaerts flashes v-signs on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

2/10
Overall leader and best climber Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Overall leader and best climber Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also holds the best climber's dotted jersey after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

3/10
Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, walks onto the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

4/10
Victor Campenaerts celebrates as he crosses the finish line
Victor Campenaerts celebrates as he crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Victor Campenaerts celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of France's Matteo Vercher, hidden behind Campenaerts, and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, left, to win during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

5/10
Victor Campenaerts beats Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski in the sprint
Victor Campenaerts beats Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski in the sprint | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Stage winner Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, right, beats France's Matteo Vercher, center, and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, left, in the sprint during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

6/10
Eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The breakaway group of 36 rides through the Alps during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

7/10
Tour de France cycling race 2024
Tour de France cycling race 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Sean Quinn of the U.S. rides in second postion in the breakaway during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

8/10
Tour de France 2024 eighteenth stage
Tour de France 2024 eighteenth stage | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The breakaway group of 36 rides through the Alps during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

9/10
2024 Tour de France cycling
2024 Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack climbs during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

10/10
Pack rides towards Savines-le-Lac during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France
Pack rides towards Savines-le-Lac during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides towards Savines-le-Lac along Serre-Poncon lake during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Gap and finish in Barcelonette, France.

