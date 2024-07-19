Sports

Tour De France Stage 18: Victor Campenaerts Wins Race; Tadej Pogacar Leads - In Pics

Producing the biggest win of his career, Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts on Thursday (July 18) claimed the tough and hilly 18th stage of the Tour de France after a three-man sprint. Two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar retained the race leader’s yellow jersey as the top of the overall standings remained unchanged with just three days of racing left. Campenaerts, who won a Giro stage in 2021, patiently waited behind his rivals in the last kilometer and did not panic when Vercher attacked. He stayed in the wheel of Kwiatkowski, then launched his sprint from behind.