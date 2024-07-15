Stage winner, overall leader, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates being awarded the most combative rider of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Italy's Giulio Ciccone applauds for cheering spectators as he climbs towards Plateau de Beille during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S. sets the pace for team leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey as the runner-up, followed by Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Adam Yates, in fourth position, during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Luxembourg's Bob Jungels sets the pace for the breakaway group with Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, third left in pink, and Ireland's Ben Healy, third right in pink, during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, in third position, as they speed downhill during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.
Riders climb towards Plateau de Beille during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.