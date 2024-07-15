Sports

Tour De France Stage 15: Tadej Pogacar Wins Second Race In Two Days - In Pics

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar emerged victorious in the 15th stage of Tour de France 2024 on Sunday (July 14). With that, Pogacar extended his overall yellow jersey lead over Jonas Vingegaard to three minutes and 9 seconds. It was Pogacar’s third stage win in this year’s Tour and his seventh career stage win in the Pyrenees mountains.

Fifteenth stage winner, overall leader & best climber Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner, overall leader, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

2/9
Eritreas Biniam Girmay, best sprinter of fifteenth stage
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, best sprinter of fifteenth stage | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

3/9
Most combative rider of the fifteenth stage, Ecuadors Richard Carapaz
Most combative rider of the fifteenth stage, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates being awarded the most combative rider of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

4/9
Stage winner Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

5/9
Italys Giulio Ciccone
Italy's Giulio Ciccone | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Italy's Giulio Ciccone applauds for cheering spectators as he climbs towards Plateau de Beille during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

6/9
Fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S. sets the pace for team leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey as the runner-up, followed by Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Adam Yates, in fourth position, during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

7/9
2024 Tour de France cycling
2024 Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels sets the pace for the breakaway group with Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, third left in pink, and Ireland's Ben Healy, third right in pink, during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

8/9
Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and other riders during Tour de France cycling race 2024
Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and other riders during Tour de France cycling race 2024 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, in third position, as they speed downhill during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

9/9
Riders climb towards Plateau de Beille during stage 15 of Tour de France 2024
Riders climb towards Plateau de Beille during stage 15 of Tour de France 2024 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Riders climb towards Plateau de Beille during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.

