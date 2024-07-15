Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S. sets the pace for team leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey as the runner-up, followed by Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Adam Yates, in fourth position, during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France.