Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, flames tow thumbs up after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, throws his drinking bottle from the podium to cheering fans after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Denmark's Magnus Cort was awarded the most combative rider of the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Wout van Aert, second right, and Germny's Pascal Ackermann, right, to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, fourth left, turns back to look at Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France. Right is Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, the runner-up for the best climber's dotted jersey, which is held by Pogacar.
The pack rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.
The breakaway group led by teammates Neilson Powless of the U.S. and Netherlands' Marijn van den Berg rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.