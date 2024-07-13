Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, fourth left, turns back to look at Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France. Right is Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, the runner-up for the best climber's dotted jersey, which is held by Pogacar.