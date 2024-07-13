Sports

Tour De France Stage 13: Jasper Philipsen Wins, Tadej Pogacar Keeps Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Jasper Philipsen clinched his second stage victory at Tour de France 2024 on Friday (July 12), winning stage 13 in a sprint finish. The Belgian edged countryman Wout van Aert and German rider Pascal Ackermann after three-and-a-half hours. Meanwhile, defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey, placing ninth in the stage.

Thirteenth stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Overall leader Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Best climber Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Best climber Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, flames tow thumbs up after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Best young rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider Belgium's Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, throws his drinking bottle from the podium to cheering fans after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Most combative rider Denmarks Magnus Cort
Most combative rider Denmark's Magnus Cort | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Denmark's Magnus Cort was awarded the most combative rider of the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Belgiums Jasper Philipsen
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Wout van Aert, second right, and Germny's Pascal Ackermann, right, to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race 2024
Thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race 2024 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, fourth left, turns back to look at Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France. Right is Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, the runner-up for the best climber's dotted jersey, which is held by Pogacar.

The pack rides during Tour de France cycling race 2024 stage 13
The pack rides during Tour de France cycling race 2024 stage 13 Jerome Delay

The pack rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

2024 Tour de France cycling race
2024 Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

Tour de France cycling race thirteenth stage
Tour de France cycling race thirteenth stage | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The breakaway group led by teammates Neilson Powless of the U.S. and Netherlands' Marijn van den Berg rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.3 kilometers (102.7 miles) with start in Agen and finish Pau, France.

