Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, flashes a thumbs up on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, points to the person he wants to receive the bouquet of flowers he is about to throw after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also took the best climber's dotted jersey during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
The peloton rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Spectators line the road as riders and team cars make their way up Puy Marie pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic leads before Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Spain's Carlos Rodriguez, in red, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, far left, as they speed downhill during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.