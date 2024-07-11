Sports

Tour De France Stage 11: Jonas Vingegaard Beats Pogacar - In Pics

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey Wednesday but it was two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard who earned a psychological victory after a tough battle that ended in a stalemate in the mountains of the Massif Central. The pair left all their rivals in their wake and Vingegaard, after closing a big gap to Pogacar in a brutal climb, outsprinted his rival to finish half a wheel ahead for the stage win. The pair then stayed together until the finish to gain time on Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. Evenepoel reached the finish 25 seconds behind, with Roglic 55 seconds off the pace, according to provisional results. Evenepoel trails 1:06 behind Pogacar overall, with Vingegaard in third place, 1:14 back.

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Tadej Pogacar

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

| Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar
Overall leader Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, flashes a thumbs up on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

Best young rider Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, points to the person he wants to receive the bouquet of flowers he is about to throw after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

Best climber Tadej Pogacar
Best climber Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also took the best climber's dotted jersey during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

Spectators during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling
Spectators during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

Eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The peloton rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar during stage eleven of Tour de France cycling
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar during stage eleven of Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

2024 Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage
2024 Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Spectators line the road as riders and team cars make their way up Puy Marie pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

Tour de France 2024
Tour de France 2024 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic leads before Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Spain's Carlos Rodriguez, in red, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, far left, as they speed downhill during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 211 kilometers (131.1 miles) with start in Evaux-les-Bains and finish in Le Lorian, France.

