Tour De France Stage 11: Jonas Vingegaard Beats Pogacar - In Pics

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey Wednesday but it was two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard who earned a psychological victory after a tough battle that ended in a stalemate in the mountains of the Massif Central. The pair left all their rivals in their wake and Vingegaard, after closing a big gap to Pogacar in a brutal climb, outsprinted his rival to finish half a wheel ahead for the stage win. The pair then stayed together until the finish to gain time on Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. Evenepoel reached the finish 25 seconds behind, with Roglic 55 seconds off the pace, according to provisional results. Evenepoel trails 1:06 behind Pogacar overall, with Vingegaard in third place, 1:14 back.