Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, throws his flowers to fans from the podium of the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Pascal Ackermann, left, and Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
Claudette, right, and Jacky Lemeije stand in the doorway of their house as the pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, right, passes through the village of Ligny-le-Ribault during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 kilometers (116.4 miles) with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France.
