Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch

The battle for the title at the grass court of Wimbledon is getting more intense with each passing day. As The Championships narrow down to the last eight ladies, the tennis stars like Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina gear up for the quarterfinal rounds, set to unfold on July 9-10. (More Tennis News)
The Round of 16 at the Wimbledon 2024 declared the names of the women's quarterfinalists with a package of surprise this time around. Only two of the top eight seeds made it to the stage. Kazakhstans' star Rybakina is the only women among the top five seeds to continue her dream run.
The women's singles final will be held on July 13, a day before men's singles finals and two weeks before the opening of the biggest sports event of the year, Paris Olympics 2024.
In the journey to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Lulu Sun from New Zealand emerged victorious over tournament favorite Emma Raducanu and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen. Sun's next opponent will be Croatia's Donna Vekic.
On the other hand, Jasmine Paolini, carrying the pride of Italy booked her spot in the quarters after Madison keys retired due to hamstring strain. The Italian advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career. She will meet Emma Neverro of USA next, who is coming on the back of victory over world number two Coco Gauff in straight sets.
Wimbledon 2024: Women's Singles Quarter-Final Schedule
9 July, Tuesday
Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic
Time - 5:30 PM
Venue - Court 1
Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro
Time - 8:00 PM
Venue - Centre Court
10 July, Wednesday
Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina
Jelena Ostapenko vs Barbora Krejcikova
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.