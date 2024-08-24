Tennis

US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown

Emma Raducanu is back at the tournament she surprisingly won three years ago, and she shrugs off questions about whether she's played enough matches to be ready for it

emma-raducanu-tennis-us-open-2024-ap-photo
FILE - Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns a shot to Alize Cornet, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
info_icon

Emma Raducanu finished up practice at the U.S. Open on Friday by hitting with a young girl she asked fans on social media to help her find after they couldn't connect a day earlier. (More Tennis News)

Raducanu is back at the tournament she surprisingly won three years ago, and she shrugs off questions about whether she's played enough matches to be ready for it.

Her 2021 U.S. Open title is still Raducanu's only one on the WTA Tour, and she didn't even play in Flushing Meadows last year because of injuries. The 21-year-old from England has played fewer than 30 matches this year and passed up chances to be more active, but doesn't second-guess her preparation for the final Grand Slam of the season.

“Even when I won the U.S. Open, I only played a few tournaments that year,” Raducanu said. “Yes, they were closer together, but I'm not in any big rush to play those. I think I'd rather target tournaments and play the tournaments that I'm entered in.”

After losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon in July in her home Grand Slam, Raducanu chose not to play in the Olympics and made just one appearance on the North American hard-court swing, losing in the third round in Washington.

She decided not to play in Canada — where she was born and holds a passport — and then opted to return to Britain to practice, rather than attempt to play any more tournaments ahead of her return to New York, where she will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round.

While some players crave match time, Raducanu said that just isn't her.

“I don't think I'll ever be the player who's playing, like, close to 30 events a year,” she said. “I think that's not my style. It never has been.”

Jannik Sinner of Italy falls during his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March

BY Associated Press

She couldn't play too many in 2023, missing the second half of the year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle. So her only appearance at the U.S. Open after becoming the first player to come through qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament in 2021 was a first-round loss to Alize Cornet the following year.

Raducanu said she feels more ready to play in New York this time and got in some extra practice Friday with a 7-year-old fan who had watched her a day earlier and yelled out that Raducanu was her favorite player. Raducanu apologized on social media later that she had to rush off after that workout and they couldn't meet, asking followers to help her find the girl.

She did Friday, and invited the fan down to hit with her on the court.

“She barely missed a ball and she has a lot of courage to kind of go onto the court with a lot of people watching and start hitting balls, and it was nice to meet her and speak to her,” Raducanu said. “Obviously I felt incredibly bad about yesterday but I feel good and I feel happy that I was able to connect with her today.”

Raducanu knows that critics of her career choices question whether she's ready to win the U.S. Open. Seeing her name on the trophy and her picture among the champions on the grounds reminds her she has — and can again.

“I think that's such an epic achievement and these two weeks I completed it,” she said. “So for me coming back here now, I come back with such a different outlook and just joy and promise, and it inspires me to want to do more.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Cross 400; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ian Bell Lauds 'World Class' Jamie Smith After Maiden England Test Century
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics
Football News
  1. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  2. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  3. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  4. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
  5. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  3. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  4. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  5. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  3. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  4. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
  5. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  2. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  3. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
  4. Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times
  5. 'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report